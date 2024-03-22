Laura: “I have been working in the food service industry since I was sixteen. As a hostess and sommelier, in different businesses, at different levels. And then Tamara and I met at a beach party.” Tamara: “It took some time before we started a relationship, but as soon as we did, the conversation turned to children. Is this what we wanted? And how were we going to combine that with working in food service, where we both worked sixty hours a week?”

Laura: “There are couples who do this, but we didn’t think it was a solid basis for family life. Then it was quickly decided that I would carry the pregnancy to term and would look for another job. I always loved education, so I started teaching at the vocational school level and then at a preschool for children aged two and a half to four years old.”

Tamara: “Lau now works 28 hours over four days, and I work four days a week as a chef at Le Jardin in Utrecht. We had to find a way to share family responsibilities.”

Laura: “At first it was quite difficult for me. After work, I did all the getting ready and evening procedures on my own four times a week. And when Saar got sick, I had to pick her up from kindergarten, because Tamara could not be ignored in the kitchen. Then I sometimes said: hello, why do I always have to make concessions here?”

Tamara: “My heart belongs to this issue; I feel responsible. But I’ve learned a lot in recent years.”

Laura: Yeah, you really started to look at it differently.

Tamara: “I had to let go of part of my ego. Because this is not my kitchen, they can do without me. And besides, I didn’t want to be that woman at home who cuts meat on Sundays, so to speak. In this regard, the mentality in the catering industry has also changed somewhat. Today the focus is on people and work-life balance. It used to be more: keep your mouth shut and keep working.”

Laura: “Now that Saar is almost four years old, we notice that everything is getting a little easier. We found our rhythm.”

Tamara: “Now I work three evenings a week and one half day, so I can pick up Saar from kindergarten. Laura does this on other days. This is entirely feasible.”

Camping in Italy

Laura: “Honestly, I miss catering. Giving someone a nice moment, whether it’s a cup of coffee or an eight-course meal, is still the most satisfying thing there can be. So I would like to open my own coffee shop. Or, for example, camping in Italy.”

Tamara: “I’m very dyslexic, so language would be a barrier for me. In any case, I also understand that now is the time for Lau to fulfill his dream. So the catering business, I think, will come. We’ll talk about camping later, haha!”

Briefly



Tamara de Borst Laura Franke

Tamara de Borst (46) is the head chef at Le Jardin restaurant in Utrecht. She is with Laura Franke (33), who works as a teaching assistant at a preschool in the Kanaleniland district of Utrecht.

Tamara and Laura live in a house in Harmelen and have a daughter, Saar (3.5 years old). Their combined income is one and a half times the average.

Tamara: “I think I have a good salary. I’m in my thirteenth month, I have a bonus, so I don’t complain.”

Laura: “Less for me. I deliberately chose a kindergarten because I am interested in the development of a small child, but I understand that few people want to work in the field of child care. There’s really no progress in terms of wages.”

Tamara: “It’s very important that we have affordable fixed costs. I was able to buy this house at a bargain price thirteen years ago. The rest we can just make do with. We would like to have a larger car than our current Renault Clio, but with our savings plan we will be able to do this next year.”

Laura: “We don’t skimp on good food. Cheese from the cheesemonger, bread from the bakery. We eat almost vegetarian food, but once a week we eat meat and I buy it from the butcher.”

Tamara: “These finances are also part of the reason that we want to leave them to one child. But perhaps this is not for this article…”

Laura: “Why not? Actually I’d like to call it that. Everywhere I go people ask: when is the second one coming? This is really the norm. Of course, in the case of a non-hetero couple, things work a little differently. Before pregnancy, we stood in line for two and a half years for treatment at the hospital through a donor bank. If it takes that long again, Tamara will be almost fifty when the baby is born.

Tamara: “We could afford it, but then we would have to think more about shopping or going on vacation.”

Laura: “Can you buy sneakers for 60 euros, or will they be the ones for 20 euros that you have to throw away after three uses? We don’t really support this. So now we’ll focus on one child. Although in the future we will be open for fostering on weekends for example.”

Pasta Monday

Laura: “Everyone thinks that if you’re with a chef, you’ll probably eat really well every day. Well, none of that. I cook, by far, most often.”

Tamara: “I hate cooking at home. Really terrible. At work I just take everything from stock, everything is clean and tidy. I just can’t get by in my own kitchen.”

Laura: “Saar said proudly the other day: When Tammy’s mom cooks, it’s always Pasta Monday!”

Tamara: “Before, Laura and I sometimes walked through the star tents just the two of us. I can’t believe we actually had that kind of money for this. »

Laura: “If we go out for dinner now, it will most likely be pizza or Saar and I will go out for fries. A completely different experience, but also fun.”

Get up and go to bed

Tamara is the “main alarm clock.” She gets up at 6.20 am with her daughter Saar. Laura gets up at 7 am. On weekdays, Laura goes to bed between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm. Tamara tries to go to bed at 11:30 p.m.

Pets

Laura and Tamara want a dog, preferably a Labrador, but are not home enough to raise a puppy right now.

Sport

Tamara rides an electric bike to work in the center of Utrecht on weekdays. Laura walks a longer distance with her neighbor at least once a week.

Take care

Both parents look after Saar once every two weeks. She also goes to kindergarten two days a week.

Latest major release

Major renovation of the house last year. This included €10,000 in savings and an additional deposit of surplus value.

In Spitsuura, couples and singles talk about how they balance work and personal life. Participate? Write to werk@nrc.nl.

