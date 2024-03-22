After years of study and a lot of time spent on books, the artist has finally fulfilled his dream: graduating in Motor Sciences at the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome. A goal achieved with tenacity and dedication, concluded with top marks and with a splendid smile proudly displayed on social media.

Annalisa Minetti wanted to share the important milestone with her loyal followers on Instagram. The singer-songwriter, presenter, model and paralympic athlete reaches completion at an age that isn’t exactly “canonical”, and that’s exactly the beauty of it. A message of courage, strength of mind useful to anyone to continue a path, be it professional, artistic or study, beyond all conventions.

With a grade of 110 with honors, Annalisa Minetti’s degree would still have been crowned with an amazing result. This is a further demonstration of his perseverance and her commitment. In the video of her published, we see her radiant as she wears the laurel wreath, symbol of this important achievement.

Her graduation at the age of 47 represents a message of hope and rebirth for anyone who, like her, never gives up in the face of life’s challenges. Annalisa Minetti proves that “it is never too late” to chase your dreams. It is often said, but it is important to believe it to understand that life is above all about trying, trying and, with tenacity and determination, succeeding. This is how great goals can be achieved.

The artist is not satisfied and is already looking to the future. He appears to be already thinking about a PhD. A new path to follow, full of obstacles, like everyone else, which she, with her contagious smile and her strength of spirit known to all, is ready to face.

