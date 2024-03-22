Rome, March 22, 2024 – Thirteen years of war in Syria. And almost all of the 51 people who arrived this morning, Friday, March 22, at Rome’s Fiumicino airport and were accepted into Italy thanks to the humanitarian corridors created by the Protestant churches and the community of Sant’Egidio, are of Syrian origin. 51 people will be accepted, including 19 minors, who arrived from various refugee camps in Lebanon and from various centers – Beirut, Homs and other parts of the country, from where they arrived in recent months and years, fleeing the conflict in Syria. churches, families, the community of Sant’Egidio, Operation Colomba and the Waldensian diaconate in various regions and cities of Italy, including Florence, Turin, Torre Pellice (TO), Campobasso, Padua, Rome.

Their entry into Italy was made possible thanks to the humanitarian corridors promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, the Federation of Evangelical Churches of Italy and the Waldensian Table, in agreement with the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs, which have brought more than 2,800 people to our country from Lebanon since February 2016.

These are refugees fleeing war and its devastating consequences. In fact, on March 15, 2011, a conflict began in Syria that has resulted in millions of refugees, thousands of missing people and an unknown number of deaths, perhaps 500,000, destruction and suffering for the entire population, especially the most vulnerable groups such as children. , women and older people. Unfortunately, 13 years later, the conflict continues and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. The earthquake on February 6, 2023 further aggravated the situation.

Entirely self-funded, Humanitarian Corridors are a civil society initiative that combines the safety of maritime travel with welcome and integration. Internationally recognized best practice that can become a model for the entire European Union. In total, more than 6,800 refugees arrived in Europe through humanitarian corridors.

