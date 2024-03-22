Broccoli or French fries? Train or plane? Bicycle helmet or wind in your hair? We know what’s reasonable, but we often choose something else. How can I change this? This is what Harm Wehling, professor of behavioral change at Wageningen University, is researching. He gave a public lecture on the matter this week. This is an ultra-short summary.

Positive experience

Anyone who wants to increase motivation to engage in healthy, sustainable or safe behaviors must ensure that people have positive experiences with those behaviors. This is a common feature of Wehling’s research. It makes you want to behave intelligently.

Real experiences have much more impact than other people’s stories. Example: In a recent experiment at Stanford University, one group of students learned about the negative consequences of using laptops in the lecture hall. Another group of students received no information and were simply prohibited from bringing a computer to class. Then, after some time, both groups were asked what they thought about banning laptops from the lecture hall. The second group of students, who had personally experienced the benefits, were much more positive about the ban.

Good?

According to Wehling’s research, our preferences generally change when we have consistently positive experiences. But when do we actually experience something positive or fun? Wehling cites research by psychologist Elliot Berkman. In Berkman’s model, three types of values ​​play a central role in behavioral choice.

1. Material value. This includes “rewards” and “punishments” that are directly associated with the action. Example: You eat something new and it immediately tastes good.

2. Social value. It revolves, among other things, around acceptance or rejection by others. What does this behavior do for you socially? Example: You book a train ride instead of a plane ride and your friends express their gratitude.

3. Self-esteem. This concerns personal values ​​and needs. We want to be consistent in our thoughts and actions. Example: A Wakker Dier member enjoys not eating meat.

“Reasonable” is not good

Creating positive experiences for behavior change is difficult. For example, you need to conduct an experiment in your company so that people can see for themselves that the new way of working is indeed better. And you as a government sometimes have to take actions that will only be appreciated later.

People often choose to use communication to stimulate change. Distributing advertisements and posters is easier and cheaper. But especially when you try to encourage healthy, sustainable or safe choices, this approach fails.

Research by psychologist Bradley Turnwald and his colleagues shows, for example, that a dish advertised as “healthy” in a cafeteria is chosen less often than the same dish without such a recommendation. And I know from experience that when I write a column with the word “sustainability” in the title, readership drops quickly.

To break such negative associations with intelligent behavior, we may need to personally experience its value and thus take a little more interest in it.

Ben Tiggelaar writes weekly about personal leadership, work and management.

Share Write to the editor