Two trailers for the second season of House of the Dragon have been released, dedicated to the opposing factions. The Game of Thrones prequel will return from 17 June exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW: the eight episodes will be broadcast simultaneously with the American broadcast on HBO.

The conflict at the heart of House of the Dragon

Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war, with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra respectively. Each of the two factions believes their aspiration to the Iron Throne is legitimate. The second season of House of the Dragon will see the kingdom split: everyone will have to choose which faction of House Targaryen to support.

He cast

The second season will see the return of series mainstays Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham also return in the new episodes.

A questi nomi si uniscono Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor e Vincent Regan.

I trailer

The two trailers of the series, that of the Greens and that of the Blacks, reflect the two perspectives of the houses, divided but complementary.

The second season of House of the Dragon will debut on Sky on 17 June.