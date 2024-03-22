loading…

Shooting victims evacuated in Moscow, Russia. Photo/Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev

MOSCOW – As many as 40 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured in a “terrorist attack” at the Crocus City Hall shopping center and concert complex, northwest of Moscow.

This news was revealed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday (22/3/2024).

According to reports, Crocus City, a large mall and music concert venue in the northwest of the Russian capital, was attacked by unknown assailants on Friday evening.

A total of three people armed with assault rifles attacked visitors and targeted the concert hall, then set it on fire.

The shooters attacked the venue, located at one end of a sprawling complex in the Moscow Region, just before a concert by the rock band “Picnic,” scheduled for Friday evening.

Crocus City consists of a concert hall, aquarium, and wedding venue as well as a retail mall featuring several shops and restaurants.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, around 100 people were escorted to safety by firefighters.

“Fire and rescue units are operating… Their main efforts are aimed at search and rescue. Firefighters evacuated about 100 people from the building’s basement. “Work is underway to rescue other people from the roof using lifts,” the ministry message said.

According to local media, there may have been 6,200 people in the building when the shooting started as the scheduled concert had sold out.

“People built makeshift barricades and tried to break through windows to escape the scene of the shooting,” eyewitnesses told the press.

The death toll is expected to rise, given the scale of the attack and fire that hit the mall.

