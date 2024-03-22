Lent is an important period for Catholicism, as it represents Christ’s preparation to sacrifice himself for the sins of the world.

The way to commemorate it is by doing acts such as stopping eating red meat, helping others, fasting, praying, among others.

Lent is 40 days of preparation, beginning on Ash Wednesday and ending on Good Friday, the date on which Jesus of Nazareth was crucified on Mount Calvary in Jerusalem after being arrested by the religious leaders and sentenced by the Roman procurator of the Province. of Judea, Pontius Pilate, faced with the threat of a rebellion by the leaders.

Starting on Holy Saturday, which this year will be March 30, Lent officially ends, along with the acts of penance, and the resurrection of Christ begins to be commemorated.

Although Lent should last 40 days, this year it lasted 41, since it was a leap year and occurs every 4 years, with 2020 being the last time this curious event happened.

