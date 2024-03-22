Sunday, March 24, marks the beginning of Holy Week for the Catholic Church, with the commemoration of Palm Sunday, a day that evokes the moment when Christ triumphantly entered Jerusalem, according to the ACI Prensa portal.

Palm Sunday is also called “Passion Sunday.”

The term “Palm Sunday” derives from the event that commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, when the crowd welcomed him waving palm branches (John 12:13), details ACI Prensa.

The second name, “Passion Sunday,” is attributed to the Passion story read on this day. If not, this Gospel passage would not be read on a Sunday, since the next Sunday will focus on the Resurrection.

According to the “Letter of Easter Feasts,” Palm Sunday “encompasses both the harbinger of the royal triumph of Christ and the announcement of his Passion.”

Furthermore, he adds that “the relationship between both aspects of the paschal mystery must be evident both in the celebration and in the catechesis of the day.”

With information from ACI Prensa*

