Hilton, Cisco and Bending Spoons: here are the best places to work in Italy. The ranking

The high degree of trust of collaborators is the driving force behind the growth in the economic-financial performance of the 60 best Italian workplaces. The latter, as revealed by the analysis of the Best Workplaces Italia 2024 ranking drawn up by Great Place to Work Italia, recorded a Trust Index, the indicator of an organisation’s climate of trust, equal to 89%, stable compared to 2023 and growing by 8% in comparison with 2019. A gap that even widens to +18% in comparison with the other companies analyzed which recorded an average Trust Index of 71%. Another interesting analysis tool is represented by Overall Satisfaction, a more direct and instinctive evaluation of the working environment which, in 2024, was found to be equal to 92% (+6% compared to 2019).

A high level of employee trust is directly reflected on company turnover: the “best Italian workplaces” in 2023 had an average growth in revenues of 28% compared to the previous year, a figure which, if compared with +0, The 6% average recorded in the increase in turnover by the Italian organizations belonging to industry and services included in the Istat index makes us understand the importance of having satisfied employees for the development of the company’s business. These are just some of the main insights that emerge from the new Best Workplaces Italia 2024 ranking, drawn up by Great Place to Work Italia, a leading research, technology and organizational consultancy company in the analysis of employee experience, listening to the opinion expressed by 219 thousand collaborators of 379 Italian companies, divided based on the number of collaborators: (10-49), (49-149), (150-499), (+ than 500).

Going into more detail, in the analysis of the ranking of the 60 best Italian companies to work for in 2024, we discover that one organization in 3 (30%) belongs to the IT sector, followed by the manufacturing and production industry and professional services (15%) , biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, financial services and insurance (8%), healthcare (5%), media and retail (3%), building/construction, electronics, engineering, hospitality, telecommunications, transportation (2%) and agriculture (1% ). At the territorial distribution level, however, more than 3 out of 4 companies (77%) are based in Lombardy (52%), Lazio (17%) and Veneto (8%) and in total there are 13 Italian regions represented in the ranking. Valle D’Aosta, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Marche, Umbria, Basilicata, Sardinia do not have “best workplaces” in the area.

“Despite the smaller presence of companies in southern Italy, we are very happy that companies such as Prestiter from Molise, PA Advice from Campania, Apuliasoft from Puglia, Plurimpresa from Sicily, Novidis from Abruzzo and ACSoftware from Calabria have managed to gain recognition as the best organizations to work for in Italy. The growth and redemption of the South, which we also support with a dedicated ranking to be released in December 2024, in our opinion starts from a different conception of corporate organization and a relationship of trust between people and company leaders”, declares Beniamino Bedusa , president of Great Place to Work Italia.

Another interesting idea that emerges from the ranking of the best Italian workplaces concerns the impact, in the medium-long term, of turnover on the hidden costs of an organization: based on a simulation carried out by Great Place to Work Italia on proprietary data , a “best workplace” with a turnover rate of 10%, which is the average value for organizations active in Northern Italy, will have fewer hidden costs 10 years from now. “The hidden costs of turnover are among the most difficult costs to identify, but they are precisely those that increase the inefficiencies of organizations precisely because of the resources spent in selection, training and waiting for the new employee to reach the performance of the resigning one – explains Alessandro Zollo, CEO of Great Place to Work Italia – A good employer branding strategy, based on direct feedback from people, reduces hiring and turnover costs, phenomena which are significantly increasing, especially in the new generations”.

Let’s find out, divided into categories based on the number of collaborators, which are the best working environments in Italy in 2024. Among large companies, with more than 500 collaborators, the best organization to work in is Hilton, a global leader in hospitality sector, followed by Teleperformance Italia (professional services, telephone assistance/sales centers) and Conte.it (financial services and car insurance). In the category of organizations that have between 150 and 499 collaborators, Cisco Systems triumphs, a world leader in technologies that transform the way people connect, communicate and collaborate, which enters the Best Workplaces Italy ranking for the 23rd year, ahead of Bending Spoons SpA (Information Technology – Software) and Dow (manufacturing and production, chemical products). The podium in the category between 50 and 149 collaborators sees Biogen Italia Srl, one of the top global companies in the field of biotechnology, in first place and the podium is completed by Storeis (professional services – advertising and marketing) and Skylabs (Information Technology – IT consultancy) .

In the category with a number of employees between 10 and 49, first place goes to Auditel, a company active in the media sector that measures the ratings of the entire Italian television offering in its digital, satellite, live and on demand format, on all channels. platforms and devices in front of Exein Spa, a company that operates in the cybersecurity sector and Eoliann srl Benefit Company (Information Technology).