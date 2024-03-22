A sad smile appears on Jaroslava Magučić’s face when asked how she is feeling as the end of the World Indoor Championships approaches. It’s Sunday, the final day of the tournament, and from a high stand in the rafters of the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, the Ukrainian high jumper watches as her male compatriots try to win a medal in an event in which she is the reigning world champion. .

“You know, when I go to such a tournament or the World Athletics Championships, [outdoor] When I arrive in Budapest, I will be able to work and pursue my hobbies. This stadium, this sport will become my home. So the fact that it’s almost over makes me a little sad.”

While most athletes returned home to their loved ones and family after the World Championships earlier this month, that was not an option for Mahoetdzic. Her hometown of Dnepr in eastern Ukraine is regularly the target of Russian bombing and drone attacks. Although the track and field stadium where she trained is still standing, it is not safe enough. Since the start of the war in February 2022, more than ten thousand Ukrainian civilians have died, including more than four hundred athletes. More than 350 sports facilities were also destroyed.

Since leaving her home country by car after the Russian invasion, Mahucic’s life has consisted of traveling from city to city, country to country. “I live out of a suitcase.” She stayed in Germany for some time, in a house built by her clothing sponsor. She then trained in Belgium at the invitation of a sports marketing company. After the World Indoor Championships, she returned there briefly and then went to training camp in Portugal. “I don’t know yet what I will do next.”

All these travels weigh on her thoughts. “It’s very difficult to take all your belongings to another country every time.” And while Maučić can list the benefits of training camp in Monte Gordo, Portugal – “good weather, close to the ocean and nature, beautiful stadium” – she feels lost. “I have only one at home, and it’s Dnepr.”

She has been home twice in the past two years: at the end of 2022 before the New Year and last October for a month. Her family and cat Cherny (“Black” in Ukrainian) still live in Dnepr, and this does not make her life carefree. Two weeks before the World Cup, she saw a message about a rocket attack on a house similar to her parents’ house.

“I immediately sent a message to my parents and sister to ask if they were okay, but I didn’t get a response for the first five minutes. It was so intense. Fortunately, they later informed us that they were fine, it was not our house. But this is the house of another person to whom something terrible happened.”

Crazy car ride

From the outside, Mahucic appears to effortlessly combine his peripatetic existence with high-jumping at the highest level. At track and field, she is graceful, cheerful-looking, with braids in her hair and almost always with a smile on her face. More importantly, she wins almost everywhere she starts.

Less than three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, as she and her coach traveled to Serbia on a hectic car journey of three days and 2,000 kilometers, Mahucic won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. That same year she became European outdoor champion. A year later, in 2023, she also became the world outdoor champion in Budapest. She won silver at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow this year with her unusual height of 1.97m. Usually the Ukrainian is one of the few high jumpers who can easily overcome two meters.

As the war in Ukraine continued over the last two years, Makhucic’s career took off and she became one of the most successful athletes in the world – she is in the top 10 of the women’s world rankings, along with Femke Bol and Sifan Hasan. Her silver medal at the World Indoor Championships was almost a disappointment given her level in recent months. But she herself refuses to see it that way. “If the last two years have taught me anything, it’s that I have to cherish every medal, every opportunity I can jump.”

Yellow-blue eyeshadow

Mahuchic considers it his duty to perform in the name of his homeland. “I feel like an ambassador of Ukraine. This is my country and something terrible is happening there. I want everyone to know this.” That is why during competitions she jumps with yellow and blue shadows, the colors of the national flag. That is why she starts talking about the war in every interview she gives. That’s why she tries to win every competition she enters. “If I win, I will get more attention and more opportunities to talk to journalists and tell them that Ukraine continues to fight.”

But it’s not easy for Mahucic to focus on sports with everything going on at home. “I think about it all the time, about my family, about my friends, are they doing well.” In her experience, now that she knows what the Russians are capable of, the situation has only gotten worse over time. Last year, she decided to no longer follow news from Ukraine in the run-up to the competition. “All these negative reports upset me and made me lose my ability to concentrate. Now I try to hold back these negative emotions, because otherwise I won’t be able to jump well.”

Even so, she cannot always escape the reality in Ukraine. Sometimes after a match she opens her Instagram account, where she has 180,000 followers, and receives messages from Ukrainian soldiers at the front. “They send me pictures of them in the trenches watching me jump on their phones. All I could think was, oh my god, I owe it to them that I got the opportunity to play my sport.”

The fact that her countrymen respect her so much feels like a huge responsibility for 22-year-old Mahoetdzic. According to her, the outbreak of war in her country forced her to grow up faster and become more serious. Two years of Russian occupation also left their mark on the cheerful high jumper. “When I look at my pre-war photograph now, I see a happy version of myself. Now I no longer have that smile, I have become more gloomy. Russia took that part of my life.” But she doesn’t stop laughing, she quickly adds. “Laughter is a good emotion that helps me. That’s why I keep doing it even if the situation is bad. If I didn’t do this anymore, Russia would have won.”

Jaroslava Maucic finished second at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in early March: “I have to cherish every medal.” Photo by Anne-Christine Pujula/AFP

This is why Mahucic is categorically against the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) plans to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Olympic Games in Paris next summer under a neutral flag. She calls the IOC a hypocrite. “They say they show solidarity with Ukraine, but at the same time they find a way to attract Russians to play sports. I feel like they didn’t do anything.” At the same time, she praises Sebastian Coe, the chairman of World Athletics, for his decision to ban (Belarusian) Russians from participating in sports competitions at the Games. “When I see Russian athletes, I only see lives and homes that Russia has destroyed. For me, the Games are a matter of peace, they have no place here.”

Olympic Charter

At the same time, Maguchich does not support a Ukrainian boycott of the Games if the (Belarusian) Russians are still able to participate. “This only makes sense if several countries decide to boycott the Games. If we are not the only ones there, but there are Russians, then they can portray the situation to the world audience the way they want. This is not good for Ukraine.”

It will be better if her compatriots take up this global platform, says Mahoetdzic. She certainly plans to do so, although Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter requires athletes to refrain from political speech during the Games. “How can I remain silent when children in Ukraine grow up without parents because they were killed by the Russians? I won’t keep my mouth shut.”

So much the better if she soon becomes an Olympic champion, Mahoetdzic says. The next five months will be entirely devoted to her preparation for Paris, although this year she considers another goal more important. “That the war will end. I want my country to stop dying. Of course, I dream of winning gold in Paris, but that comes second.”

To be completely honest, Mahucic is particularly looking forward to the period after the Games. Then there is another option to go to Dnepr. After two years of war, she was tired; physically, mentally, spiritually. She would rather be at home, where she could best recuperate. “Walking around the city where I grew up, where I know every corner, gives me energy. Then I can finally get better.”

In this sense, she is similar to her father, who, despite the danger, refuses to leave or even go to the bomb shelter when the air raid siren sounds. “It’s so hard for me to hear this. “Go and hide,” I think. But he is a proud man. He doesn’t want to change his life because of the Russian invasion. I understand this choice. If I weren’t an athlete, I would already be at home.”

Young and successful Gold, silver, bronze



Yaroslava Maguchic (2001) distinguished herself for the first time at the 2019 World Athletics Championships. In Doha, the Ukrainian high jumper won silver with a world junior record (2.04 meters). Two years later, she again won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and in 2023 she won gold at the European and World Championships. Mahucic became the world indoor champion in 2022.

Share Write to the editor