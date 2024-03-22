Summary: Go fill the canisters! This is a gasoline price forecast.

After a period of “lucidity”, he again cries at the pump. Yesterday it became clear that the price of gasoline at 2.20 euros per liter is again unprecedentedly high. You may not need fuel yet, so what can you expect in the near future? Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Gasoline price forecast

I’m sorry if I’m keeping you down until the weekend, but no. Don’t expect prices at the pump to improve any time soon. In fact, keep in mind that gasoline and diesel prices are only going to rise.

UnitedConsumers fuel expert Paul van Selms told NOS Radio 1 Journaal he expects oil prices to rise rather than fall. Simply put, there are no indicators that point to mitigating circumstances for all the suffering in the world. War in Ukraine? This will continue for some time. Conflicts in the Middle East? There is no end to this. In addition, US refineries have to deal with long-term maintenance.

High gasoline prices aren’t just affecting the Netherlands. So don’t think you’ll get a huge benefit from refueling across the border. Of course, the price difference still exists. Cheap refills are no longer out of the question. Prices are rising throughout Europe.

Charging an electric vehicle using solar panels is the cheapest option. Charging the population with an electric car is also not a super-economical hobby. Van Selms expects high electricity prices and the phasing out of subsidies to make (public) EV charging more expensive.

His advice? Try to travel as cheaply as possible. No sports mode. Don’t play pinball by yourself and don’t move on and change gear yourself. Simply change to the next gear at 2500 rpm. Or you shrug and ignore it. Because you really shouldn’t expect any reduction in gasoline prices in the near future. It’s a pity that spring is approaching, so I want to make an extra trip. I say do it and don’t let higher gas prices bother you.

