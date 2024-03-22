Impagnatiello trial, Giulia’s sister spoke in the courtroom about how the girl discovered the betrayal and about her discussion with the barman

Yesterday the fourth hearing was held in the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello, accused of Giulia Tramontano’s crime. In court for the first time, they heard the testimony of both the victim’s sister and that of a colleague of the man.

The girl retraced all the moments of the relationship between the accused and her sister. Also talking about her disagreement in their decision to move in together, because they had only met for a short time and it was really too early for her.

Chiara Tramontano, in addition to this, also wanted to tell when Giulia discovered she was pregnant. She said that she made a video of her calling her and that she showed her the positive test, but that she was in tears. When she asked her if she was happy, she said yes, but she didn’t know what Impagnatiello’s reaction would be. Which later turned out to be real, as he told her that she had to go and have an abortion.

Only a few weeks after this episode, the girl also began to have suspicions about an affair. Thanks to an application on her mobile phone, which is used to track the position of the headphones, to find them, she noticed that every time the man finished his shift, he stopped in a street that she did not know. When she spoke to him, she initially denied it, but eventually she decided to confess.

Impagnatiello trial: the discussion had between the accused and Chiara

On this occasion Giulia was almost at the legal deadline for having an abortion. Chiara Tramontano explained that she was looking for a clinic in Naples to perform this operation, but that in the end Impagnatiello managed to change her mind.

Shortly after the crime, the barman made everyone believe that Giulia had disappeared. As a result, the family immediately became alarmed as she was also pregnant with him. The same sister said she called him and that on that occasion, there was an argument between them. The woman in the courtroom said:



The first to write to me on Instagram was Sara, a friend of Giulia’s, who wrote to me: ‘Have you seen Giulia?’ Immediately afterwards I was contacted by the other girl who introduced herself like this: ‘I am Alessandro Impagnatiello’s girlfriend.’ I decided to call the defendant and asked him where Giulia was and that I had spoken to the other woman. He was furious, he said that I shouldn’t allow myself to get involved, but only worry about my own issues. I was then the one who contacted Who Seen Him? and to put out flyers. The accused’s family never circulated flyers or messages on social media.