The well-being of the heart passes through cholesterol control. According to Anmco, the National Association of hospital cardiologists, “in Italy every year 230,000 people die due to cardiovascular diseases and approximately 47,000 deaths are attributable to failure to control cholesterol. This condition does not exclusively concern the older age group, since epidemiological estimates show that the disease occurs in 73% of males and 43% of females already in youth and middle age. Cholesterol – the association reiterates – represents one of the most important cardiovascular risk factors , causing an enormous clinical, organizational and economic impact on the national healthcare system. Nonetheless, according to the most recent international guidelines, out of over 1 million patients at highest risk, 80% do not reach the indicated target”.

“Although signs of atherosclerotic disease have already been found in Egyptian mummies, in recent decades, with the spread of unhealthy lifestyles and the lengthening of average life, atherosclerosis and its consequences have become responsible for a real own epidemic of cardiovascular diseases. The control of cholesterol, the cause of the development and growth of plaques, is one of the main objectives of therapy aimed at cardiovascular prevention”, recalls the Anmco which organized ‘Lipids in Rome’ in the capital, today and tomorrow . A ‘two day’ with experts from all over Italy to discuss, share and discuss the main innovations regarding what is an old challenge, for which however new solutions are available. The event is in collaboration with the Italian Society for the Study of Atherosclerosis and with the patronage of the most important US cardiological scientific society, the American College of Cardiology.

“Attention will be focused on the need for early treatment – explains Fabrizio Oliva, president of Anmco and director of Cardiology 1 of the Niguarda hospital in Milan – especially after acute events such as myocardial infarction. The international scientific community is in fact unanimously in agreement on the benefit that the use of highly effective drugs administered as soon as possible can bring, so as to prevent patients from being exposed to the risks due to high cholesterol levels. In recent years, thanks to large-scale observational studies which have included hundreds of thousands of people, it has been shown that the longer individuals are exposed to high levels of cholesterol, the greater the risk of development and growth of atherosclerotic plaques with consequent risk of acute manifestations such as heart attack.”

“For this reason – continues Oliva – the most recent recommendations formulated by experts from all over the world indicate the importance of using, after an acute event, not only highly effective drugs, but immediately a combination of drugs, if necessary including more innovative such as bempedoic acid or PCSK9 inhibitors, so as to increase the probability of success of the therapy and also adherence to the treatment, i.e. the continuation of the prescribed therapy over time. Similarly, when high cholesterol levels are consequence of genetic diseases, and therefore present from a young age, to avoid damage related to persistent exposure to cholesterol for many years, or to avoid the development and growth of plaques, it is necessary to put into practice a similar approach, that is, to immediately use powerful drugs and in combination so as to favor the maintenance of therapy over the long term”.

“The two days of work are an opportunity to also discuss the growing evidence on the innovations on the horizon in terms of the possibility of reducing cardiovascular risk through drugs, such as small RNA molecules (siRNA) or antisense oligonucleotides (Osa), capable of modulating the expression of proteins that play a role in the metabolism of circulating fats, with molecules that act selectively at the liver level – explains Furio Colivicchi, past president of Anmco and director of clinical and rehabilitation cardiology at the San Filippo Neri hospital of Rome – This type of treatment has the advantage of having a long duration of action, therefore not requiring daily administration of the drug and thus guaranteeing greater adherence to therapy. For about a year, a drug has been available that allows reduce bad cholesterol in circulation through subcutaneous injections given twice a year. This is thanks to its completely innovative mechanism of action, i.e. by reducing the expression of a protein that interferes with the uptake of plasma cholesterol by liver cells “.

“Scientific research, exploiting a similar mechanism of action, i.e. modulation of protein expression – concludes Colivicchi – is developing new drugs aimed at other factors that increase cardiovascular risk and which can be responsible for acute events just like the classic bad cholesterol. One of the targets of the drugs under development is, for example, lipoprotein(a) which, when elevated, even if effective action is taken on the bad cholesterol in circulation, can favor acute and potentially disabling events such as heart attack and stroke, but also heart valve disease such as calcific aortic valve stenosis.”