The request is clear: “A definitive recognition of our role and being part of the planning, for a more efficient future healthcare system close to the citizen”. This is stated by Luca Marino, national vice-president of Healthcare at Unindustria and the reference is to the role of accredited private healthcare facilities. “They represent a proximity facility to which citizens can access all healthcare services quickly”, continues Marino, during the event “Health and healthcare, a shared challenge”, an Adnkronos event organized in Rome, at the Palazzo dell’Informazione . “The challenges are many,” continues Marino. “Our facilities guarantee more than a billion services per year at a national level and therefore support the health service, making access to the citizen easier than it could be if our sector were not there”.