Formia, March 22, 2024 – Due to the current health emergency in the southern Pontic region, the Mayor of Formia, Gianluca Taddeo, has requested the convening, at short notice, of a special municipal emergency council for the management of health services. strictly related to the upcoming opening of the construction sites for the renovation and expansion of the emergency department of the Dono Svizzero Hospital in Formia – Level I Dea – which plays a fundamental and strategic role not only for the entire Gulf of Gaeta area, but also for the nearby Campania region. The mayor is intervening in a serious situation that has been affecting the complex for many years and which absolutely requires correction and urgent intervention.

“The potential danger that the construction work could create, in addition to serious inconvenience and delays in patient care and assistance, has been reported by representatives of many sectors, health care workers and many citizens,” explains the mayor.”

The topic in question is attracting special and extraordinary attention ahead of the next summer season, which will inevitably increase the number of hospital users, especially in emergency departments, due to the start of work commissioned by the Lazio region, which will currently receive patients. are placed in premises unsuitable for providing a minimum level of medical care.

“I would like to point out that at the last conference of mayors on health issues in Pontia,” continues Mayor Gianluca Taddeo, “it became known from the President of the Lazio region, Francesco Rocca, that there would be problems with the financing of Inail related to construction. of the new Gulf Polyclinic, which has been awaiting its implementation for some time. For more than a decade, health care in the southern Pontic region has been plagued by promises that are always ready to be ignored. These dynamics must be carefully studied and brought to the attention and knowledge of the entire population of Formia and the entire district who are waiting in vain for solutions and answers.”

“Despite the excellent and constant efforts and commitment of all medical personnel, the response to citizens is inadequate due to the critical problems existing in the structure and, above all, due to the lack of personnel,” concludes Taddeo, “I believe that action could be helpful, clear and complementary on the part of institutions, since a key priority is to guarantee the right to care and health for the entire population. It is therefore extremely important, in moments of emergency, to gather and bring together, even in the same hospital of Formia as “Dono Svizzero”, the municipal council in the presence of the President of the Lazio Region, the mayors of the area, the general management. ASL Latina, the UOC and UOS Health Directorate and the Health Professions Coordinators to provide a strong and decisive response, without any doubt, to our community.”

