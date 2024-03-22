In addition to the separation, an alleged betrayal by Fedez would have caused disagreements with Chiara Ferragni’s family

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Fedez would have cheated on Chiara Ferragni with a former Big Brother VIP contestant. The Milanese rapper would have had an alleged flirtation with an ex-Vippona and this would also be the reason for disagreements with the ex-wife’s family. Let’s find out together what’s happening in detail!

Details continue to emerge on the sensational breakup between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni. Over the last few hours, the Milanese rapper has returned to the center of the gossip news and, this time, some speculations that speak of an alleged betrayal have made him the protagonist of a gossip.

While the search for the reasons that led the Ferragnez to make the decision to separate continues, a sensational scoop recently emerged which has captured the attention of the media world. We are talking about a possible adventure in which the singer would have become the protagonist together with a former competitor of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini and a friend of Chiara Ferragni.

In fact, it is rumored that Fedez cheated on his wife with Paola di Benedetto. Therefore, we can now say that the hypothesis of an alleged betrayal is becoming more and more insistent. The gossip in question was spread by Alessandro Rosica who also revealed previously unpublished details on the separation of I Ferragnez. These were his words:

Among the many accusations made by the Ferragni family there would be a sensational alleged escapade lasting months and months between Fedez and Paola di Benedetto. In fact, everyone just fought over her. Let’s remember that Paola is well known for having ruined many families, especially those of footballers.

Again according to the gossip expert, the alleged betrayal would not only have contributed to breaking trust and the relationship with Chiara Ferragni, but would also have been the cause of disagreements with the influencer’s family. In fact, it seems that Ferragni’s sisters and the rapper currently no longer follow each other on Instagram.