He was due to fly from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Thursday evening and was booked. The next morning he had to report to the Hawks, the police’s special serious crime unit, in Pretoria. Since 2018, it had been investigating the biggest accounting scandal in South African history and was looking to finally bring the suspects to justice.

But Markus Joste, former chairman of international South African furniture conglomerate Steinhoff International, wouldn’t let that happen. He never left for the airport. On Thursday afternoon he was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Quaywater Beach near the seaside resort of Hermanus, where he had a home. He died on the way to the hospital. According to police, he committed suicide.

The death of Jooste, who was born in Pretoria in 1961, comes at the end of a week in which South African financial regulator FSCA imposed its largest ever fine. On Wednesday it was announced that Joste had to pay 475 million rand (23.1 million euros) due to financial negligence at Steinhoff between 2014 and 2017. According to the FSCA, he was the “mastermind” of the billion-dollar fraud.

Stellenbosch mafia

In a country that sees almost daily reports of corruption among the black political elite, financial improprieties in a business world still dominated by white tycoons have long been shrouded in a mantle of love. It is this type of crime among employees that has become the cutting edge of the activities of investigative services in recent years. The Steinhoff case has drawn attention to what has become known in political circles as the “Stellenbosch Mafia” after the looted university town near Cape Town where many Afrikaans-speaking tycoons have their roots and businesses.

The fraud at Steinhoff was discovered at the end of 2017 by Dutch accountants Deloitte, who refused to approve the annual accounts. Steinhoff’s head office has been in the Netherlands since 2015 for tax reasons, with the board operating from Stellenbosch. A total of 6.5 billion euros that were recorded as income, mainly in subsidiaries in Europe, turned out to be fictitious, a PwC study later confirmed. The inflated results were used to support Steinhoff’s aggressive growth strategy.

Read also: What will remain after a price drop of 98 percent?

With companies such as Conforama in France and Pepco and Kika in Eastern Europe, Steinhoff under Joste’s leadership became the largest furniture conglomerate in Europe after IKEA. But on December 5, 2017, the house of cards collapsed. In an email to senior management, Jooste wrote that he made “some big mistakes” and “caused financial loss to many innocent people.” He stepped forward. But management had to persist in “Steinhof’s dream,” he wrote. This turned out to be a vain hope. The company, listed on the Frankfurt and Johannesburg stock exchanges, quickly lost 90 percent of its value. Not only did small shareholders join the company, but about €1.5 billion evaporated from the South African civil servants’ pension fund.

Gull

Until then, Steinhoff had been the darling of the stock exchange, and Joste, chairman since 2000, was its face. Major interviews regularly appeared in management magazines in which he demonstrated his successes. And it was all thanks to good “relationships and trust,” he repeated again and again. His relationship with the richest man in Africa at the time, Christo Wiese, provided the necessary financial cover to continue investing. Wiese was the long-time head of Africa’s largest supermarket chain, Shoprite.

But in Stellenbosch, built with old money, Joste was a tributary, writes journalist Pieter du Toit in a book about the Afrikaner business elite: an import that was looked down upon. Joste tried his best to join these circles. However, as Steinhoff’s reputation fell into disrepute, all his new friends quickly abandoned him. The Stellenbosch rugby team, which previously had “Steinhoff” written on its shirt, even covered up the brand name with duct tape.

Joste grew up as the son of a postal worker in Pretoria and was only able to attend a prestigious university thanks to a scholarship in the 1980s. After studying accounting, he racked up significant debt, which he tried to pay off while serving as finance director of a modest furniture company in Pretoria. In 1998, he convinced German businessman Bruno Steinhoff, who was selling cheap furniture from Eastern Europe to the West, to merge. This was the beginning of the South African-German Empire led by Jooste.

One takeover had not yet been completed when the next one followed. Especially outside of South Africa. His tough management style earned him the nickname “Seagull”. “By flying in and shitting on people, he sought attention and used the moment for maximum humiliation,” a former employee wrote after Jooste’s fall in 2017. Managers were generously rewarded with shares, he writes. Because: “We can’t get rich on a salary.” This is why no questions were asked internally about the extreme growth strategy. And, according to the FSCA, Jooste may have been “deliberately lying” for years.

Share Write to the editor