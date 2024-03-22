The important revelations of Giulia Tramontano’s sister outside the Court: she spoke about what the 29-year-old was forced to endure

Yesterday, the fourth hearing was held for the trial of Giulia Tramontano’s crime, in which the only defendant is her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. Chiara, the younger sister, had the opportunity to speak in the classroom and explain the situation.

Unfortunately there are still many points to be clarified on this matter, but for the investigators the picture seems to be quite complete. The man, no longer able to manage two different relationships, therefore decided to put an end to the life of the woman and the child he was carrying.

The 29-year-old pregnant woman lost her life last May 27, after returning home, at the hands of her partner and father of her child. That afternoon he had an important meeting with the other woman he had been seeing for about a year.

Together they had managed to bring down his castle of lies. However, once she returned to her home, the unthinkable happened. The man allegedly hit her from behind and from her autopsy it emerged that she hit her with around 37 blows, all in her chest. Furthermore, shortly afterwards she first tried to burn her body in the bathtub and then also in the garage under the house. He made everyone believe that the woman had disappeared, only when the agents framed him did he decide to confess.

The revelations of Giulia Tramontano’s sister outside the Court

The fourth hearing in the trial for the 29-year-old’s crime was held yesterday. Both her sister and Impagnatiello’s colleague spoke in the courtroom. Upon leaving the courtroom, the girl chose to speak in front of journalists and said:

He told her not to listen to me, he understood that I was the one who could push Giulia away and was trying to get me out. Giulia was subjected to constant harassment, he retraced her steps, changed his version, hid clues, re-evaluated the version already given. For a person he loves, doubt begins to arise whether he is seeing what he believes or not.

It was a psychologically heavy situation, but deliberately created so that she no longer even trusted in her own lucidity and was dependent on what he said. Giulia was sensitive, proud of her efforts and her sacrifices. It was difficult for her to think about raising her child alone. In relationships she gave 100 percent and often forgot to protect herself.