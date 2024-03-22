More than 33,000 people have fled the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti in almost two weeks, as gangs continue to loot homes and attack state institutions, according to a new report from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). from the ONU.

Most of the displaced have moved to Haiti’s southern region, which is generally more peaceful compared to Port-au-Prince, whose population is estimated at 3 million and remains largely crippled by gang violence.

“The attacks and widespread insecurity push more and more people to leave the capital to find refuge in the provinces, risking passing through routes controlled by gangs,” the IOM said Thursday night in its report.

A large number of people have been killed and nearly 17,000 have been left homeless since the gang attacks began on February 29, when gunmen attacked police stations and the main international airport, which remains closed.

They also broke into Haiti’s two largest prisons and freed more than 4,000 prisoners.

More than 90% of those who fled did so by bus, forced to pass through the community of Martissant, which connects Port-au-Prince to Haiti’s southern region and is controlled by feuding gangs that have killed dozens of civilians in the area.

The IOM noted that Haiti’s southern region is already home to another 116,000 people who fled gang violence in previous months, and that rural provinces do not have the infrastructure or resources “to cope with this massive flow of displaced people.” coming from the capital.”

More than 70% of people who fled Port-au-Prince between March 8 and 20 said that gang violence had left them homeless and that they had lived with relatives or in makeshift, overcrowded shelters.

