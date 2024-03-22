Italy overwhelmed by hackers, attacks almost doubled in 2023

Throughout 2023, there has been a steady increase in hacker attacks. Compared to the previous year, this increase was dramatic, recording a surprising and worrying increase of 184%.

Numbers that cause alarm and draw attention to a growing trend. Over the course of the year, a total of 7,068 attacks were identified and classified worldwide, a figure that highlights the urgent need to strengthen digital defenses and adopt increasingly effective strategies to counter this ever-evolving threat.

As reported by Ansa, in 61% of cases the attacks came from the dark web, without any evidence on the clear web. These are some of the data from the first annual report on the evolution of cybersecurity created by Assintel-Confcommercio through its Cyber ​​Think Tank.

According to data collected by the Assintel working group, geographically cyber attacks have increased by 50% in America and 27% in Europe. As regards Italy, in the first half of 2023 there was an 85.7% increase in attacks compared to the previous quarter. SMEs, especially small micro-companies, have proven to be the favorite target of hackers.

The report also highlights a notable increase in the use of “malware”, i.e. malicious software, which represented 70% of total attacks during 2023. This data highlights a growing trend towards the use of increasingly more sophisticated and harmful by digital attackers.

Experts, therefore, are alarmed by the devastating impacts of such attacks: as many as 91% of them in 2023 are classified as serious or even very serious. Furthermore, those with critical impacts represent 24%, highlighting far-reaching economic, legal and reputational consequences for the victims involved.

This data highlights the urgency of adopting increasingly robust and innovative digital security measures to protect both infrastructure and sensitive information from ever-evolving cyber threats. The manufacturing sector was the most affected, rising from 5% to 16% of total attacks in 2023, followed by the professional/scientific/technical, ICT, healthcare and financial/insurance sectors.