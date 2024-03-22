100 years after the birth of Franco Zeffirelli, the Cagnoni Theater in Godiasco Salice Terme (Pavia) celebrates one of the greatest geniuses of 20th century cinema, with an exclusive event – scheduled for Friday 29 March at 5pm – strongly supported by Giovanna Nocetti, musician and opera director as well as artistic director of the Theater together with the journalist Alessandro Paola Schiavi. Zeffirelli was a friend for her and above all a teacher from whom she took inspiration for the many operas directed over the years in the most prestigious theaters in Italy.

Engaged in various tours such as the biographical one on her life entitled “Giovanna tells her story”, the singer is currently working on the premiere of next Friday’s event. In the theater located in the heart of the Oltrepò Pavese, some exclusive sketches taken from the famous “Jesus of Nazareth” will be shown, kindly granted by Pippo Zeffirelli, president of the Zeffirelli Florence Foundation and universal heir to his father’s artistic heritage. Pippo Zeffirelli is the first name present at the event which will see an extremely exceptional interlocutor: the costume designer and set designer Dada Saligeri, Zeffirelli’s historic collaborator, flanked by the actor Mario Cei who will read some passages taken from the book “Il mio Gesù” by Zeffirelli himself. The protagonist of the event will also be music with Davide Rondinella, accompanied on the piano by Gianni Ronga, who will interpret the famous song “Fratello sole, Sorter Luna” from the film directed by maestro Zeffirelli in 1972. Giovanna Nocetti and Alessandro Paola Schiavi will moderate the event featuring anecdotes, images and exclusive video clips from one of the greatest exponents of cinema and theater of the 20th century.

“La Traviata”, “Aida”, “Elisir d’amore”, “La Boheme” and “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” are just some of the works directed by Zeffirelli at the La Scala Theater in Milan between the 1950s and 1960s. directions that took him to the Metropolitan in New York with successes such as “Carmen” and “Un Ballo in Maschera” awarded at the Emmy Awards, the highest honors awarded by American television. Then the cinema with iconic titles, above all “Romeo and Juliet” (1969) nominated for an Oscar and box-office hit, followed by “The Champion”, “The Taming of the Shrew”, “The Story of a Blackcap”, “Callas Forever” only to name a few. The theme of this special celebration, with a catwalk of stars, together with Franco’s lifelong friends united by the love for art that over the years the master has left a mark all over the world.