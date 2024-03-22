White shirts, three black stripes on the shoulder: this is the unmistakable playing uniform of the German football team. But not for long: after more than seventy years, the company will soon say goodbye to sponsor and supplier Adidas. From 2027 to 2034, the team will play in the clothing of American rival Nike. At the upcoming European Championships in her own country in June, Mannschaft will wear the familiar three stripes on her sleeve, as she will at the World Championships two years later if she manages to qualify for it. The decision, announced on Thursday by the German Football Association, has caused great concern in politics and society.

“Germany and Adidas are like Germany and beer,” writes German journalist Alfred Draxler in a commentary for the widely read Bild newspaper. In a poll conducted on the tabloid newspaper’s website, 85 percent of four hundred thousand participants preferred Adidas over its American rival by Friday afternoon. The hashtag #neinzunike, “no Nike,” is widely shared under the German Football Association’s social media posts.

“Adidas at home”

German politics is also making itself felt. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck “would like to see more patriotism.” He is dismayed by the German Football Association’s decision to change sponsors. “I can hardly imagine a German football shirt without three stripes. For me, Adidas and black, red and gold will always be together.”

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach also considers a solution in which “trade destroys traditions and Heimat” to be wrong.

Home, then it’s serious. A week ago, a sports brand even advertised with it. The new Mannschaftsuniform was presented in a video. Opening image: A young woman in a convenience store thinks her clothes are “typically German.” The camera flies past Döner, bike paths, Spätkauf sounds in the background, Goethe, Schiller, Müller, Major Tom (Völlig losgelöst), and then Adidas: German uniforms for footballers and non-footballers.

In Germany there was a small discussion about the presentation of the new jersey: the away jersey was pink and lilac. The fact that the choice was controversial “shows that it was the right choice,” coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Nike, unlike the Germans, is very pleased. The company bought Adidas and will transfer 100 million euros a year to the German Football Association. This is double the current sponsorship deal.

Popular sport

It was a battle between giants. Adidas is the largest sports brand in Europe with an annual turnover of 21.4 billion euros, only larger in the world than Nike with a turnover of 47 billion.

During Nike’s earlier attempt in 2006 to win a sponsorship deal in Germany, “tradition still prevailed,” Bild sporting director Walter M. Straten said on German television Friday morning. Nike also made a better offer than Adidas, but the German Football Association didn’t have the heart to accept it. The fact that this choice is now made for the sake of money is what Streiten calls a “cultural breakthrough.”

Farewell to the three-stripe “don’t leave us cold” writes German Football Association on X. But: “Nike made by far the best financial offer” and the association needs that money to invest in German football, both professional and amateur football. “This way we can ensure that football remains a popular sport.”

The German team won three European Championships and four World Cups wearing Adidas, including against the Netherlands in 1974. Photo by Environmental Protection Agency

The Germans have had great success with Adidas. Wearing Adidas spikes, the West Germans became world champions for the first time at the World Cup in Switzerland in 1954, which was a major psychological boost for the country shortly after World War II. The unexpected profit was called the “Miracle of Berne”. The shoes were lighter than those of rivals, and the cleats were interchangeable, allowing for weather conditions to be adjusted. Germany, clad in Adidas clothing, became European champions three times and world champions three times in the following decades, including in 1974 against the Dutch team of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff.

Jesse Owens

Brothers Adolf (“Adi”) and Rudolf Dassler began making footwear in 1920. Black American athlete Jesse Owens won four gold medals wearing Adidas sneakers at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, much to the dismay of Adolf Hitler. This was the first major sporting success of the Adidas brothers, who were both members of the National Socialist Party. After a quarrel between the brothers, one founded Adidas in 1949, the other founded Puma.

Adidas’ first tracksuit was designed in 1967 for German football’s Kaiser Franz Beckenbauer, who died in January. Initially only he and his colleagues wore the emperor’s clothes, but soon the emperor’s clothes were worn throughout Germany and beyond.

