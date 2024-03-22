Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13: here are the most popular smartphones on the market

Despite the adversities of the recent period, marked by production delays due to the pandemic and increased inflation, the smartphone market is always evolving. In 2023, smartphone searches on Trovaprezzi.it almost reached 13 million and the peak was detected in the month of November (over 1 million and 500 thousand searches) during the month of discounts linked to Black Friday. As regards the Android vs Apple challenge, in 2023, compared to almost 10 million searches related to the Android world, there were just over 3 million searches related to the Apple world.

THE MOST SEARCHED SMARTPHONES IN 2024. In 2024, manufacturers are trying to stand out by aiming for innovative solutions, with increasingly powerful processors and very high resolution cameras, integrated with AI to facilitate a new everyday life. This trend, however, has also brought back into fashion the smartphones of the previous generation, now more convenient, thus enriching the choice options of Italian consumers. It is no coincidence that the most searched smartphones in the first months of 2024 (January and February), as emerges from the new Trovaprezzi.it Observatory, are, on the one hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (the “previous generation”) and on the other ‘iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max (the latest generation of iPhones).

Going into more detail, considering only the top of the range, the situation changes only partially: the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes first place, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro. It is interesting to note that in 2024 the typical consumer of these high-end smartphones is generally male (69% versus 31%) and young (in 27% of cases he is between 25 and 34 years old while in 24% of cases he is between 18 and 24). Over half of the users, therefore, are between 18 and 34 years old: this audience, which includes both generation Z and Millennials, is generally more oriented towards the adoption of new technologies and tends to give great value to the latest innovations and prestige of the brand. Less interest, however, emerges in the more mature age groups, especially over 54 years of age, for whom high-end smartphones (over 1,000 euros) would not represent a necessity.

Among mid-range smartphones (300 – 1,000 euros) the podium is made up of iPhone 15 (in first place), Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 13. The consumer profile interested in this type of smartphone is very similar to that relating to the top range, although in this case the number of women interested is growing (35%). Finally, analyzing low-end smartphones (under 300 euros), we find the Samsung Galaxy A54, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A34 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro (for the first time on the podium, a different brand from Samsung and Apple). Analyzing the typical consumer, it is clear that the very young, despite their lower purchasing power, are much more interested in top of the range smartphones: only 14% of users between 18 and 24 years old are interested in this range of smartphones. On the contrary, this category is the most sought after among the intermediate age groups, i.e. 35-44 year olds (23%) and 45-54 year olds (21%).

THE SEARCH FOR THE BEST PRICE. In order to purchase a new smartphone at the best price, it is important to use a comparator, so as to be able to better monitor price fluctuations. For example, if the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S23 cost 599 euros at the beginning of January, at the end of February its minimum price dropped to 525 euros. The 128GB iPhone 15, however, was offered at 790 euros at the beginning of January, while it cost as much as 699 euros at the end of February. In general, the price variation varies from model to model and depending on the different offers available online.

Among the three most desired smartphones of 2024, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max shows the highest volatility, especially in the 1TB variant. In the period 1 January – 29 February the variation between the minimum daily prices was notable (reaching the maximum of 419 euros), confirming how useful it is to monitor prices and use specific functions, such as the price alert. From the analysis of the desired prices set by users on Trovaprezzi.it it is possible to report some further considerations.

First of all, the calculation of the amount of shipping costs in the desired price varies depending on the product you are trying to purchase. Compared to all the alerts set by users, the share that asks to also consider shipping costs in the desired price varies from 30.56% for the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max to 57.14% for the 128GB Apple iPhone 15. It is possible to hypothesize that users considering purchasing more expensive models are generally less inclined to consider shipping costs in their target price, perhaps due to a lower weight in the total price.

The high difference between desired and real prices for high-end models, such as the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (800 vs. 1,177* euros for the 256GB version and 1,100 vs. 1,399* euros for the 512GB version), suggests a significant heterogeneity in price expectations among users interested in these products. In contrast, the relatively lower differences between desired and actual prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 models (350 vs 507* euros for the 128 GB and 450 vs 586* euros for the 256 GB) indicate that price expectations are more uniform for these devices.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE CAMERAS AND FOLDABLE SMARTPHONES. If very young people do not pay particular attention to low-end smartphones with lower costs, some more innovative features are fundamental for them. The age group most interested in smartphones with the best performing camera, in fact, is 18-24 years old (27%). According to the Qualescegliere.it buying guide, the best cameraphones are the aforementioned iPhone 15 Pro Max, considered the best model overall, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, rated the best in terms of quality/price ratio. Followed by the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Interest is also growing among foldable smartphones: the clamshell (“flip”) format is more popular than the larger and more expensive “fold” format. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 appears to be the model with the highest number of searches, followed by the previous Galaxy Z Flip4. This trend would seem to suggest consumers’ desire for more compact and manageable devices without giving up the advantages of a foldable screen.