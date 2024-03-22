“I hope we get back to the cinema, I’m happy to see the room full of faces, today you can watch a film anywhere but it’s not the same. The power of cinema is to evoke ghosts, as Jacques Derrida said, but in fact ghosts need darkness and silence to appear.” Gabriele Salvatores speaks in the packed room of the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema in Milan, where the restored version of ‘Nirvana’ is about to be screened, a cult film which in 1997 stunned spectators and critics thanks to its visionary and innovative character, precursor of the ‘Matrix’ trilogy ‘. Almost 30 years after its release, the Oscar-winning director, thanks to Tyler Ov Gaia and NUL, a collective active in promoting multidisciplinary artistic events, with the support of Morningstar Production, meets the public and talks freely about artificial intelligence, philosophy and cinema.

According to Salvatores, “those two hours dedicated to something in which you are not interactive but passive and active only with your head and heart allows you to return to the cave that Plato spoke about and abandon yourself to the dream. I – he highlights – hope that people return to the cinema, cinemas will never die”. At Anteo the emotion of seeing one of the most important Italian science fiction films on the big screen is palpable, especially for those who, too young at the time of the film’s release, are preparing to experience it for the first time. The film, which stars Christopher Lambert and Diego Abatantuono, arrived after the Oscar triumph of ‘Mediterraneo’. Salvatores shot the cyber-punk story in Milan, in the industrial area, among disused factories transformed into sets where an acidic and multi-ethnic version of Milan was recreated. A dystopian Milan, where groups of hackers live by their wits and incursions into the cyber meadows, on the border between real and unreal.

“When ‘Mediterraneo’ came out – says the director – to avoid box office anxiety, Rita (his wife, ed.) and I left for India. It was my first trip there, and among the other extraordinary things that this country made me discover, among people doing yoga and dead children abandoned in the river, there were kids with what I would define as warlike computers working sitting on the steps. I remember that there was an incredible short circuit between the 6,000 year old civilization and the PC.” But not only. “With Diego Abatantuono we often played Nintendo – recalls Salvatores – and once he said to me ‘but what do gamers do when we turn off the console? Do they go out with their girlfriend, take a shower, go to a disco?’ At the same time, Kurt Cobain, the leader of Nirvana, killed himself leaving this message ‘I can’t play this game anymore’. And that’s how the idea for the film was born.”

At the time, thinking of making a science fiction film in Italy seemed impossible. “I remember that one day, without him seeing me, I heard Cecchi Gori exclaim ‘how can I tell someone who won an Oscar that it’s crazy to do science fiction in Italy?’ But we succeeded – highlights the director -. In ‘Nirvana’ there are digital special effects, the first created in Italy by very young kids but a lot of it is built physically. In 1996 nothing was known about computer viruses and it was very particular, when the film came out at the cinema people feared that they had become infected when they left the theater.”

Salvatores also recalls how the film found success outside national borders: “The American producer Harvey Weinstein, who as we have seen is a horrible person but understood cinema, was enthusiastic and spent a lot of money to dub it into English and release it in a way widespread. When it was screened in the original and subtitled version in New York it was a huge success but when it was dubbed into English people no longer liked it. Because the film is linked to a very concrete Italian spirit”. An Italianness which is also the director’s stylistic signature: “Your roots are important – underlines Salvatores – they are the things you grew up with. A tree is strong if the roots are solid and in ‘Nirvana’ I wanted to put in ‘our’ perspective instead of mimicking the Americans”

The meeting with the public is also an opportunity to address the topic of artificial intelligence. “It’s a very big problem both for cinema and for society in general – observes Salvatores – AI is not born intelligent, we teach it to be intelligent and it can be dangerous. I tried to ask the AI ​​to write me a subject and it came out rubbish… it’s unnatural. I’m not against technology but against the wrong use that can be made of it, like everything else.” As for cinema, “I have just finished shooting the film ‘Naples-New York’ based on an unpublished story by Fellini, we used computers to recreate backgrounds and settings and an interesting and different use was made of them – explains the director -. However, if you no longer use the actors or literally change their characteristics, that’s a different matter and it would resemble a video game. Well, I’d like to direct a video game but cinema is something else.”