In the midst of the crisis over freshwater conservation in the world, lakes have become the largest garbage dumps in Latin America. Just as you read, those that are still one of the largest sources of the liquid element and contribute to the conservation of the environment and the natural beauty of the environment are now giant garbage containers. In this special note, we will focus on the largest in South America, which has suffered at the hands of man and is among the most polluted on the planet, which one is it?

What is the largest polluted lake in Latin America and where is it located?

It is nothing more and nothing less than Lake Maracaibo, the largest in Latin America, and is located in the western part of Venezuela, specifically between the states of Zulia, Mérida and Trujillo. With an area of ​​12,800 square kilometers and a volume of 280,000 million cubic meters, this body of water has witnessed oil exploitation and pollution that have transformed its landscape.

The lake has suffered serious deterioration at the hands of man for more than a century, because it receives a high load of pollutants of different nature and origin. Consequently, the damage to aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity is severe, since it affects the health and economy of various communities that depend on this natural water reservoir.

View of Lake Maracaibo from space. Its degree of contamination makes it visible as a huge black spot. Photo: LR/NASA composition.

Its transformation from one of the most beautiful aquatic landscapes in Venezuela into a huge garbage dump is mainly due to oil activity, which has left a legacy of spills and a complex system of deteriorated pipes on the lake bed. In addition, eutrophication, a process accelerated by the excessive supply of nutrients, has triggered uncontrolled growth of algae, affecting the quality of the water and the life in it.

What are the main causes of pollution of Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela?

Venezuela, despite having abundant water resources, faces significant challenges in the management and conservation of its freshwater reserves. The contamination of water bodies such as Lake Maracaibo and the lack of adequate infrastructure for wastewater treatment are persistent problems that affect the quality and availability of water resources in the country. Here is the list of contaminants that turned the lake into one of the largest garbage dumps in Latin America:

Oil waste: Caused due to spills due to fractures in pipelines and in crude oil extraction and transportation activities. Petrochemical waste: Generated in the El Tablazo area, many of them of the eutrophicating type or with toxic and persistent action, such as phenols, mercury, phosphate and nitrogen compounds. Thermal discharges from rivers: Such as the Paraguachón and the Táchira, whose waters are used for the production of electrical energy. Organic waste and fertilizers: Carried by rivers and storm drains from agricultural areas in the region. Domestic liquid waste: Discharged directly into the lake or onto its tributaries. Industrial liquid waste: Evacuated directly into the lake, coming from industries located on the banks and from others that drain their waste into the rivers of the lake’s hydrographic basin. In addition, the presence of a bacteria called verdigris has contributed to the pollution of the lake. This situation has led to Lake Maracaibo becoming one of the most polluted bodies of water on the planet. Lake Maracaibo is the largest in Latin America, but also the most polluted in the world. Photo: LR/AFP composition.

What is the importance of International Water Day in Venezuela?

International Water Day is celebrated every March 22, in order to promote awareness about the importance of freshwater and the sustainable management of water resources. Venezuela, despite being part of the top 10 freshwater reserves, which are estimated at 1,325 km3, according to the FAO, faces critical challenges in the management and conservation of these resources, especially evident in the Lake Maracaibo crisis and other deposits of this element.

