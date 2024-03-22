Rome, March 22, 2024 – The city of Rome paid tribute to the 335 victims of the Fosse Ardeatina massacre in a ceremony attended by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and senior government officials.

Mattarella laid a wreath at the memorial plaque in memory of those who fell on March 24, 1944, then ANFIM President Francesco Albertelli and Marco Trascani, ANFIM Secretary General, read out the names of the martyrs.

The massacre of March 24, 1944, when Nazi fascists killed soldiers, civilians, political prisoners and Jews after raiding the streets of Rome, still represents a very painful wound for Rome and for the entire country today.

“This year there was a particularly touching, intense ceremony; this is the 80th anniversary. The Fosse-Ardeatina massacre was the largest urban massacre of World War II, carried out with sheer madness and cruelty by Nazism, supported by fascism; Italians, Jews, anti-fascists, resistance members were killed to terrorize the city of Rome, to intimidate the resistance. It was a dramatic crime against humanity, and we must remember this, honor the memory of those people, those faces whom we saw past. This is all of Italy, there are people of all ages, all social classes, many Romans, many born in other cities, it is truly a cross-section of Italy.” Thus, Mayor Roberto Gualtieri is on the sidelines of the commemoration.

“In this tragedy, the horrors of war reached one of their lowest points,” Gualtieri emphasized, “but then there was a revival, the Liberation of Rome. This is a painful anniversary that brings us together and brings us to reflect on the importance of the values ​​of freedom that we have won and which are enshrined in our Constitution.”

Municipality VIII organized the “335 seeds that are still sprouting” event to commemorate the victims of the massacre. All details are on the territorial page of our website.

An extraordinary session of the Capitoline Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. in Fossa Ardeatina.

Tomorrow, the book Roma 1944 – Le Fosse Ardeatine e la Liberazione, a historical essay with the stories of the last living witnesses, the children of those who died in Ardeatine, will appear on newsstands free of charge along with the Roman edition of La Repubblica. For more information, see the dedicated article. (Photo: quirinale.it)

