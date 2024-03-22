Rome, March 22, 2024 – The investigations carried out by the public security and emergency department of the local police of the capital Rome, as part of control measures aimed at combating environmental crimes, have recently been completed. It is reported that the owner of a building renovation company, with the help of one of his employees, got rid of 15 quintals of special waste generated as a result of construction and renovation work, which he uncontrollably dumped on the premises. .former nomad Foro Italico, near the banks of the Tiber River. He was also given large fines of more than 9 thousand euros.

Through detailed investigations, months of surveillance and the use of video surveillance systems, agents were able to identify the perpetrators of environmental crimes belonging to a company that was responsible for more than a hundred illegal shipments between 2023 and 2024. , for a total of about 200 tons of demolition waste.

Also in the same area, local police also identified and sanctioned a citizen for leaving large amounts of waste, mostly furniture components, as well as three other entrepreneurs and their employees who, acting in concert with each other, disposed of a large amount of waste. waste such as metal parts, plastic materials and packaging, advertising panels that have been transported illegally. These offenses resulted in sanctions amounting to €35,000.

In addition to the sanctions procedures, the persons responsible, all Italian citizens and between 25 and 60 years of age, were required to restore the condition of the premises with the removal and collection of waste at their own expense, followed by disposal at an official recycling facility.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

