Football, Germany drops Adidas. Nike beats its German competitor, but the stock continues to collapse on the stock market

Germany is preparing for a historic turning point. After over 77 years, the German national football team interrupts its collaboration with compatriot Adidas to switch to the American giant Nike. The US company will supply the Mannschaft’s kits starting from 2027, with the contract which will be in force until 2034. Until and including 2026, therefore, Adidas will continue to supply shoes, clothing and the rest of the equipment to both the men’s national team and the Germany women’s national team.

As Tuttosport writes, the announcement comes a few days after the presentation of the shirts with which Hans Flick’s national team will participate in the 2024 European Championships, which will be played in Germany. “The Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB) will enter into an equipment partnership with Nike Inc from 2027 to 2034.

Nike will provide equipment to all DFB national teams and promote German football as a whole.” The American clothing giant will then make its debut in an official competition with Germany at the 2028 European Championships.

A bad blow, this, for Adidas, which will see the divorce after almost a century of collaboration. Despite this, however, the stock of the company based in Herzogenaurach, in the heart of Bavaria, did not suffer any particular adverse market reactions. The stock, in fact, gains over 1.02%.

Very different story, however, for Nike. The news of the new partnership comes in fact at a rather difficult moment for the company, which will present the worst financial statements since 1999, excluding the years affected by the global recession and the pandemic. Despite the agreement with Germany, in fact, the stock market’s collapse continues, closing the session leaving 7.44% on the field.

However, with the partnership, Nike further expands its prestigious list of football sponsorships, thus adding value to an already impressive roster that includes world powerhouses such as Brazil since 1996, France and England. German Adidas continues to supply kits for the Italian and Spanish national football teams, as well as for the current world champions, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi.