Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – “The transformation of Fiumicino Tributi into its own company with full public capital (read here) is an achievement of the entire administration.” City Council President Roberto Severini spoke in a press release.

“A result that paves a different path,” continues the President, “a different vision, but that will continue the great work done by Fiumicino Tributi in the service of society and in the fight against tax evasion. We are talking about a relaunch that will lead to a renewal of the company, and I am confident that his team will work with the same dedication as until now.”

“I am proud to have taken an active part in this transition,” concludes Severini, “bringing the debate in the House to a formal document to reach the conclusion of a political act.”

