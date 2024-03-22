Fiumicino, March 22, 2024 – During the conference on the new port system at the mouth of the Tiber, organized by Tavoli del Porto, in the council chamber of the municipality of Fiumicino, the mayor of Fiumicino, Mario Baccini, explained the reasons for the choice in favor of the project of a cruise tourist port, considered “as a resource, not as a problem.”

“The administration, which is now the executive body, finds itself for the benefit of the city in front of an inherited project, the implementation of which is conditional on the Jubilee Commissioner,” the mayor said in his speech. There is no “zero option” and we must be pragmatic: either we take the old project or a new one that, unlike 15 years ago, we can manage and not just suffer; if the cruise version of the project is not implemented, and we wait for the results of the assessments of the VIA National Commission on the requirements and decisions of higher authorities, we will return to the concession of the old tourist port project, with a much greater effect in terms of construction. We are ready to confront ourselves with the data we have. The current project in its version instead provides for a sharp reduction in the entire volume of development, the creation of a public park and bicycle paths, the reconstruction of historical balance sheets and the lighthouse, the possibility of investing resources in the amount of 15-20 million euros for works beneficial to the area. – he continued – In the next few days I will also be meeting with representatives and committees in favor of the cruise port.

The city is mobilizing on this issue, which will affect many sectors of our municipality and which, if addressed intelligently and forward-thinking, will bring many benefits to our city.” concluded the mayor.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.