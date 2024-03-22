European countries must cooperate better on water management to prevent conflicts, warn the European Environment Agency and the United Nations. Those involved in water management in Europe say cooperation is now going well, but are concerned about rising nationalism and weakening European climate policy. What implications do these political developments have for the fight against water scarcity, poor water quality and flooding?

The UN’s annual water report will be published this Friday. Wouter Buytaert, who contributed to the report as a researcher at Imperial College London, sums up the global water crisis this way: the water cycle is disrupted, leading to extreme events. There will be more droughts, more water shortages, more floods.

“Now more than ever, water crises threaten global stability and peace,” warns the United Nations. That the next wars will be over water is “perhaps a little exaggerated,” Buytaert says. “It is true that water scarcity is one of the reasons that exacerbates conflicts.” He cites Somalia as an example, where drought triggered a civil war.

Even Europe must take conflicts over water into account, the European Environment Agency said in a recently published report. And it’s not just about discussions between high-water-using sectors such as industry and agriculture. “It may also be high between countries that share water sources,” the agency writes. Countries can face each other both in acute crises and in the case of long-term agreements on water resources. Desertification threatens parts of southern Europe, but northern European countries that previously had no problems have also experienced water shortages in recent years. And then there are the floods: when Valkenburg was flooded three summers ago, the European environmental disaster fund was already practically empty. There were more demands than expected. Finally, many countries will not meet their 2027 water quality targets. All these problems require cooperation and solidarity.

It is this international cooperation that will come under pressure if nationally-minded governments set policy, water experts fear. “Of course, in Europe we assume that such issues will be resolved at the European level, but given populist trends, it is possible that this will change,” says Buytaert.

“With Europe moving to the right, things could move faster,” says Gerard Strumberg, director of the association of river water companies RIWA-Rhine. These companies turn river water into drinking water. Strumberg knows that water management is a political issue. Cooperation with civil servants is going well, they understand each other. But the reality is that politics and democracy sometimes have a moderating effect, he notes, and the strong presence of the German chemical industry also sometimes hinders him. He fears that with a new, more right-wing political wind in Europe, the interests of German industry will certainly take precedence over the environment: “What the German CEO says in the Handelsblatt will become the minister’s position the next morning.”

Common waters

The Netherlands is one of the European countries that is most dependent for its water supply (both industry and citizens) on water that also flows through other countries: almost 90 percent. There are a few more exceptions, but the majority of EU countries, 21 out of 27, are less than 50 percent dependent on “common water.”

And this addiction has consequences. For example, in 2018, Germany’s gross national product declined because the Rhine was so low that transport across it was virtually impossible. “The problem can be solved with dams and locks,” says Strumberg. But this means that “there will be extreme salinization in the Netherlands, so you will have to think carefully about those consequences.”

Rolling back European climate rules is dangerous, Strumberg warns. “I need them, for example, to contact the Germans about what they are throwing into the Rhine. We can’t put up a fence in Lobita.

Despite this dependence, the Netherlands can also be “one hell of a neighbor,” says Jeroen Warner, senior lecturer in disaster studies and water management at Wageningen University. For example, under the cabinet of Rutte I, Germany and Switzerland counted on us to return salmon back to the Rhine. According to Kirbesluyt, the Haringvliet dam had to be opened further to allow salmon to swim from the sea to the Rhine. However, Dutch agricultural interests took over, much to the dismay of neighboring countries.

“With more right-wing populist cabinets in Europe, countries will make more rapid choices for themselves, as the Netherlands did in 2010,” Warner predicts. However, according to Warner, it could go in the other direction. While the European Commission’s Green Deal appears to be “on the brink of death”, he also foresees: “As in the US under Trump, you will see climate and water policies not stagnant at the regional level and in the private sector. “Beyond central policies, many initiatives can be developed.

Warner: “Water policy doesn’t have to be a very green policy; In Eastern Europe, green politicians are sometimes also conservative, and populists also want dry feet and enough water for irrigation.” He sees an opportunity for policymakers to develop a “green law that cares about water.” “If things don’t go the way Frans Timmermans wanted, we won’t necessarily lose.”

