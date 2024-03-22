If the number of foreign students has to be sharply reduced, there is a risk of a collapse of education in Limburg and consequences for the regional economy. The region’s MBO, HBO, universities, governments and employers’ and workers’ organizations said so in an urgent letter sent on Friday. It is addressed to the Ministries of Education, Economy, General Affairs, Interior, Social Affairs and Employment, informants and both chambers. The border regions are different from other parts of the Netherlands, that is the main message. Limburg, which borders three quarters of the border, is even slightly larger. At Maastricht University, half of the students are now non-Dutch.

“We are not pathetic here,” emphasizes André Postema, chairman of the board of directors of the Zuid University of Applied Sciences (with branches in Heerlen, Sittard and Maastricht), who helped draft and signed the letter. “On the contrary, in recent years the province has ranked among the top 40 technology regions in Europe. But shaping and discussing the internationalization of education does require a strong signal. And the report Every Region Matters, published a year ago by three prominent government advisory councils, noted that in recent years a disproportionate amount of money has gone to the development of the Randstad and Brainport Eindhoven rather than to other parts of the country.”

What would help you?

“For example, with education funding, which also takes into account the decline in population and the decline in student numbers. Everything is growth oriented. It now costs us a lot of money to run a number of technical and paramedical training courses.”

And you care about international students. How many are there in Süd?

“11 percent of the total. And many come from Evregion. If you look at the distances, many Belgians and Germans came closer here than many Dutch students at Randstad universities.”

In the past you were on the board of directors of Maastricht University, where standard English was spoken, even if everyone present spoke Dutch. Now residents of Maastricht are complaining that they are rarely addressed in Dutch in shops and restaurants. Do you feel that you have sufficiently included everyone in the idea of ​​internationalization?

“As UM, we have been at the forefront of internationalization, which is very good. Dutch universities must be different from each other. UM does this, among other things, thanks to its international character. This has led to significant growth in student numbers and increased international university rankings.”

But what does this mean for the region? Less than a fifth of UM graduates go to work in Limburg.

“There is still room for improvement. MBO and HBO are more successful in this area. There, students undergo internships at local companies, where they can easily stay. At university I had to make an effort to get an internship. Fortunately, the situation is changing. It would also be good to find a reasonable combination of higher vocational education and academic education, so that students only have to choose between a more practical or academic course at a later stage.”

What would a strict cap on the number of foreign students mean for Limburg?

“An independent agency has calculated for us that 4,500 jobs and six hundred million euros of gross regional product will be lost annually. But it is broader: it will play a role in the future investment decisions of companies in the Chemelot Business Park, hamper the development of the four campuses in this province and impoverish culture, nightlife and quality of life. Limburg is also positioning itself as the site of the Einstein Telescope, a two-billion-euro underground facility whose output is expected to be many times greater than that for measuring gravitational waves. For such a bid to be successful, you as a region must also demonstrate that you can attract international students and knowledge workers.”

Do you think the fire letter in Limburg can convince people? The prevailing political wind does not seem to favor international students.

“I don’t want to seem like a paternalist, but I think that the discussion about the arrival of foreigners is gradually becoming more mature. Refugees, migrant workers and international students are no longer treated with the same brush. The accepted proposal by Roseanne Herzberger (NSC), which calls for a significant reduction in the number of English-taught courses, explicitly requires consideration of the labor market, student housing and region. However, I’m not entirely sure about it yet.”

How realistic is it to believe that the government will abandon general policies and offer individual solutions for each region?

“The Every Region Matters report shows that in recent years there has been preferential funding towards Randstad and Brainport Eindhoven in many regions. That’s where the cash flow went. Now it can be done the other way around.”

