Rome, March 22, 2024 – Night fire in Rome: at 00.11, the fire brigade task force sent two APS vehicles, two tankers and a self-defense van to Castel di Leva no. 271 in the presence of an officer guarding a commercial fire. No one was injured; the flames, which spread inside the warehouse for as yet unknown reasons, completely destroyed a bus, four cars, a motorcycle and a van.
