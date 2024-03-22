Fincantieri, a spinoff for luxury design. Pigozzi president

Fincantieri announces the creation of Operae Interiors, a new company branch specialized in luxury design for the decoration of yachts, residences, villas, hotels, restaurants and shops. By the end of the fiscal year, the company’s goal is to achieve a turnover of 13 million euros, while by 2028 it aims to generate revenues of 50 million euros. The company will be led by president Lorenza Pigozzi and CEO Davide Biddiri. Operae Interiors aims to be a partner for clients, architects and designers, promoting the Made in Italy brand with a personalized approach. “We have a vast network of over 500 artisan workshops that represent our strength,” Biddiri said. Currently, Operae Interiors has a team of 30 people distributed among the four Italian offices in Treviso, Milan, La Spezia and Ronchi dei Legionari (Gorizia), where an area of ​​2,500 square meters has also been developed.

In the first months of operation, the Fincantieri subsidiary has already established itself as a leader in various markets, including Italy, Europe, the United States and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), and now aims to expand globally. “We started with the experience we already had on board cruise ships with Manne Interiors,” explained the executive. The main objective was to penetrate adjacent markets with profitable margins. “We analyzed the market and saw a large opportunity in the high-end segment, recognizing our technical expertise,” continued Biddiri. “Being part of the Fincantieri group gives our customers a certainty of solidity, considering that the market is mainly populated by small players: although we are a relatively small company, we have great support behind us.”