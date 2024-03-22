Fulfil energy bars

Ferrero enters the Italian energy bar market and launches Fulfil

Ferrero enters the Italian energy bar market and launches Fulfil. A strategic move that aims to satisfy consumer needs, with the declared aim of consolidating its leadership position in Italy. The Italian energy bar market is currently valued at 79 million euros[1], with a notable growth of 45% in terms of value recorded in the last three years. Protein bars represent the largest part of the sector, with a value of 67 million euros in 2023, marking an increase of 43% compared to the previous year and holding 84% of the market share. During 2023, more than 4 million Italian families purchased energy bars, with an average frequency of 4.8 purchases per family, representing an increase of more than 30% compared to the previous year.

The FULFIL novelty fits into the energy bar segment as a protein bar rich in 9 vitamins and low in sugar, with a delicious external chocolate coating and a soft interior, to offer consumers an intense taste experience. The offer of energy bars in Italy in recent years has changed its positioning, moving from a range of specific products for sport to the proposal of snacks for an active lifestyle, chosen by the consumer not only on the basis of nutritional characteristics, but also for taste and practicality of consumption and the FULFIL novelty fits precisely in this direction.

The new Fulfil protein bars will be distributed in large-scale retail trade, in the Out Of Home channel, in particular in the Chef Express and Autogrill sales points, and in the gyms, sports clubs and pharmacies channel in four different flavor variants: chocolate & hazelnut, crunchy chocolate with milk, chocolate & salted caramel, chocolate & peanut cream.

Salted Caramel Chocolate Flavour

Peanut Cream Chocolate Flavor 55g

They stand out from an organoleptic and nutritional point of view for their high protein content (at least 34 g of protein per 100 g of product), the few sugars (less than 5 g of sugar per 100 g of product) and are enriched with 9 vitamins (E, C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9 and B12). Each bar provides at least 30% of the recommended daily intake (VNR) of vitamins. Excellent as a practical snack to be enjoyed at any time of the day, they are perfect for consumption on the go thanks to the practical 55g pack.

Fulfil is a product that was born in Ireland in 2016 and became the market leader in the country in just one year. In 2017 it was launched in Great Britain, where it ranked second in the protein bar market. It reaches 50 million bars sold in 2019 and arrives in the USA in 2020, reaching 120 million pieces sold in 2021. At the end of June 2022, the Ferrero Group finalized the acquisition of FULFIL Nutrition, a vitamin and protein bar company from high quality, and will then make its debut in the Italian market in 2024. FULFIL Nutrition sells directly in the UK, as well as distributing to Ireland and other European and Asia Pacific markets.