“Her voice can do anything,” the baritone once sighed admiringly about soprano Nora Fischer (37). But that was before her downfall, which began with one stuttering high note. The depth seemed bottomless. Eventually, she could no longer even sing “Happy Birthday” to friends who were celebrating their birthday. The sudden death of her older sister in the midst of this crisis reinforced the need to question her existence.

“Because we are stuck in the same toxic chains,” she says. “What happened to those two children who were full of zest for life and creativity, but over the years developed so much self-hatred? Where did that innocence and joy go? Life cannot be taken for granted, we must say yes to it every day. And to do that, I had to learn to better understand myself, as well as the world I grew up in and the path I chose.”

She fought her demons. And now, four years later, Fischer recalls this introspection in the compelling spoken word performance De Sprong, which will be seen fifteen times from the end of this month.

She looks out the window of Café Welling, the iconic musicians’ pub behind the Amsterdam Concertgebouw. Near the entrance to the theater hangs a poster of her father, the Hungarian conductor Ivan Fischer. Around four, 93-year-old composer Theo Lovendi comes by his walking frame to drink a cup of coffee and read the newspaper. “I sang here with Theo at the piano,” smiles Fischer. “This is an amazing robber’s lair.”

In the grip of fear

The Fischer family—her mother Anneke Bouquet is a tape recorder—has generations of musicians and intellectuals on both sides. In her speech, she discusses, among other things, the high expectations this placed on her. She received three educations: conservatory, musicology and philosophy. It’s not like anyone asked her to. She felt it necessary to make her father, mother and sister proud. And the strict morals of classical music did the rest, she noted.

“You start singing out of love and pleasure, but get stuck in perfectionism. How did I end up in a place where all I fear is not being good enough? This concerns basic issues. What is it to be alive? What does it mean when the days are filled with obsession with the demands that the Olympic society places on us? Faster, higher, stronger. Faster, higher, stronger. And then classical music with strong ideas about how “it” should be done. Who benefits from this?

She points to the Concertgebouw. “It’s time again for Bach’s St. Matthew Passion. As a student, I checked entrance tickets there. And then I saw how people came with the score under their arms and read. It feels like your test is immediately marked.”

Fischer knows that classical musicians usually perform works with a long history. “And that’s why we are always on the cutting edge of history. The fear of not living up to the ideal forces many (this happened to me) to resort to beta blockers and sedatives. Swallowed secretly in the toilet. And hardly anyone is trying to eliminate the causes. Because fear is seen as unprofessionalism, something to be ashamed of. But this is just a healthy response to all the imposed pressure. The higher you go, the more ineffable the problem becomes.”

It didn’t help that the Holocaust left deep wounds in her father’s family. “The Jewish desire to succeed in order to survive” is what she calls it in her performance. “At the auditions, many visitors noticed the family dynamics that I outlined. I don’t blame my father, mother or sister. Many of my thoughts and feelings were based on assumptions, on insecurities that I was afraid to deal with. For me, “De Sprong” is an ode and declaration of love to him. But our family was part of a larger intergenerational network in which pain is passed on unconsciously and unintentionally.”

She was surprised that in the small village of Groningen, where she performed the play for the first time, people hugged her in tears and then thanked her. “What should such an audience do with a singer who is terrified because she thinks she can no longer sing the high note E,” I asked myself beforehand. There are more serious problems. I expected that Randstad’s story about my self-development and the pitfalls of perfectionism would be misunderstood here. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Fischer performs in about fifteen venues and summer festivals with “the most personal and naked thing I’ve ever done.” And yet she feels less vulnerable than before. “I took off my mask. The problem – especially in the rich West – is that we want so much. And with everything we think we need, others give up. I also wanted to sing in big halls, to achieve admiration and fame. But these ambitions made me very unhappy. My voice crisis forced me back to the simple joy with which singing began as a child. Passing on this pleasure to those who are open to it is all I need. And if that’s not enough, I’ll think about something else.”

Photo by Merlin Dumernik

Bad person

De Sprong talks about his long search for a “cure” for his voice. But singing lessons made the spasms worse. “Because they focused on recovery rather than healing,” she says. “To recover, I had to give up a career, a lifestyle that I was desperately trying to hold on to. This tension still reverberates within me sometimes. De Leap is intentionally a small tour because I don’t know what it’s going to feel like. But due to a lot of press interest, some people are pushing me to do more appearances. Seductive. But I immediately felt that old anxiety again. It’s about continuing to remind myself that I don’t want this anymore.”

Because these are the mechanisms that brought Fisher to such a low point where she believed that she was a bad person. “I saw myself from the inside and others from the outside. And in my opinion, all these people did good things, they were selfless and full of compassion. I wanted to be inside because I saw others outside. But in my head there is my own inability, a mantra: I am an egoist. Stage fright took me hostage. And anyone who senses danger turns the world into a tunnel in which only survival matters.”

Theater director Nina de la Parra, a dear friend, provided a new perspective. “For me, music was just omnipresent even before I was born, it was a tool that I could use well. I realized how much music can mean to others only when Nina said in the midst of a crisis: “Nora, know that despite everything you have sung so far, you have already given enough to people.” I’ve never looked at it this way before. It was liberating to know that I didn’t just do this for myself.”

What also helped was reading the book “Choices” by Hungarian-American psychologist Edith Eger, who survived the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and death marches as a teenager. “We all have to deal with pain as part of our existence,” says Eger. “Suffering is universal, but the role of victim is not necessary.” We have a choice in how we respond to life’s setbacks. When I was stuck, when I had to face the loss of my singing voice, I found among these fragments what I could do: turn my doubts into performance. Thanks in part to the support of director Titus Muizelaar, I discovered new horizons for myself. And the most important talent I discovered was my ability to say yes to life every day.”

Singing is now also on the horizon with the help of two Italian coaches who have restored her voice to its original position. “For them, singing should be as natural as it once was when I was a child. All the years of stress had turned my muscle memory into an increasingly deeper trap that I could no longer escape on my own. Being a natural talent, I never knew about the origin of singing. So, my music house didn’t have a technological foundation. When a crack appeared in the wall, everything collapsed. In Italy, the motto of these women was above all: unlearn, unlearn, unlearn. So now we can let my voice blossom again from the ground up.”

