In Italy less than a third of fashion company board members are women

Fashion is not made for women. Just look at the boards of directors of our country’s fashion houses, where there is a clear gender disparity in leadership roles, raising questions regarding female representation and power within the sector. Despite the progress, data from the 2024 report from the Mediobanca Research Area reveal that women make up only a third of the members of the boards of directors of fashion companies in the world. This was reported by Pambianconews, which explains that in Italy, the situation is even more critical: according to Mediobanca, less than a third of the members of the boards of fashion companies are women, well below the international average. This percentage is 31%, lower than France and the United States, where women represent 50% and 40% of board members, respectively. Germany and Japan follow with 29% and 10% respectively. According to PwC Italia, the female presence on the boards of the major Italian fashion companies is 27%, while in the collective bodies as a whole, including boards of auditors and attorneys, it is 30.9%. However, only one in three women hold leadership positions within major fashion houses.

In the fashion supply chain, women primarily occupy low-level roles, with their presence decreasing as one moves up the corporate hierarchy. Although there are examples of women like Kering’s Francesca Bellettini who have reached leadership positions, they remain an exception in most fashion companies. Another contradiction in the industry is that, despite women being the primary consumers and often muses of fashion, they are still underrepresented among those who create, produce and run the industry. However, there are signs of regulatory change, with laws such as Law 162 of 2021 and Legislative Decree 105 of 2022 aiming to promote gender equality in the workplace, along with the European Union’s recent directive on pay transparency. These regulations could positively influence gender equality in the fashion industry.