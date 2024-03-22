Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference in Kyiv

EU, three billion euros from Russian assets for arms supplies to Ukraine

This is not yet a final agreement, but there is a general agreement between the 27 EU countries on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets. These resources will allow us to have three billion euros this year, which can be spent on the purchase of military equipment that will be delivered to Kyiv. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this yesterday evening, following the results of the first day of the EU summit.

The first billion euros, von der Leyen added, could be used as early as July if “we quickly take the necessary decisions.” Regarding the taxation of grain coming from Russia, the President of the Commission emphasized that “we will not allow wheat stolen from Ukraine to be sold in Europe.”