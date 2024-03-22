Home

Enotria: The Last Song has a new release date. Furthermore, the game is preparing to receive a free demo.

On the occasion of yesterday’s Future Game Show, Enotria: The Last Song returned to show itself with a new gameplay trailer which finally also revealed the new release date of the game. The interesting all-Italian souls-like will arrive on August 21, 2024. Initially expected for June 21, the game was recently postponed so as not to clash with the release of the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC ​​which will be released on that date.

After careful reflection, the team decided to move the release of the title by two months in order to avoid what would have been a real commercial suicide. A wise choice that will allow fans of the genre to have plenty of time to enjoy and savor both experiences. For the rest, the game has returned to show itself massively with a gameplay trailer, which you can find below, and with happy news: Enotria will soon also receive a free demo on PS5, Steam and Epic store.

We remind you, before leaving you, that Enotria The Last Song is the new souls-like by Jyamma Games. It is a title that wants to stand out from other productions of the genre for its particular setting which recalls Italian folklore in its atmospheres and colors and for the presence of a particular mechanic based on interchangeable masks which modify the protagonist’s abilities.

The Last Song sarà disponibile per PS5, Xbox Series X|S e PC (Steam ed Epic Games Store).

