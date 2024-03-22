Energy: from 1 July on the free market increased spending of up to +1,776 euros per year per family

Electricity users who activate a supply service on the free market today will find themselves paying up to 1,776 euros more per year than the average bill for the Gradual Protection Service which will start on July 1st. This was stated by the Consumption Training and Research Center (Crc), which compared the offers of the 7 winning operators of the Single Buyer auctions for the Gradual Protection service (A2a, Edison, E.On, Enel, Hera, Illumia, Iren) which represent 70.49% of the market and which from 1 July will supply electricity, at a uniform price throughout Italy, to all non-vulnerable protected customers (around 5 million).

These customers who have not chosen a free market operator will automatically switch from the Greater Protection to the Gradual Protection Service, enjoying savings estimated by Arera, based on the data currently available, of approximately 131 euros per year per user compared to the current tariffs of the protected market – explains the Crc – The average bill for a consumption of 2,700 kWh per year will thus drop to 465 euros, a saving obtained thanks to the downward offers presented by the 7 energy managers who won the auction organized by Acquirente Unico last January 10th.

But how much will users who want to choose the same 7 operators who will manage the Gradual Protection Service pay on the free market? Through the special offers portal of Arera and managed by the Single Buyer, we verified the current best proposals of these 7 operators (which are identical throughout the national territory), discovering that for the same service (the supply of electricity) the rates in this market are significantly higher.

In fact, those who activate a variable price offer today will find themselves spending from a minimum of +162 euros per year compared to the gradual protections (with Iren Mercato) to a maximum of +573 euros (with Enel Energia) – analyzes the Training and Research Center on consumption – The situation worsens if you opt for a fixed price contract, where the tariffs are higher than the variable price: in this case for those who activate an electricity supply today with one of the winning operators of the auctions, the greater expense compared to the the average bill for the Gradual Protection Service will go from a minimum of +204 euros (with A2A Energia) to a maximum of +1,776 euros per year per user (with Hera).

“Starting from next July 1st, a double absurd paradox will emerge, with free market customers who will find themselves paying higher electricity tariffs compared to the gradual protections, despite choosing the same operator that provides the service in both markets – he reports the president of the scientific committee of the Crc and honorary president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – Not only that: even vulnerable users who remain in the protected market will be disadvantaged, with an average bill higher than 131 euros per year compared to the gradual protection service”.

“As if that were not enough, another serious problem also arises: those who have switched to the free energy market and want to enjoy the advantages of gradual protection from 1 July will necessarily have to return to the Greater Protection by 30 June, as there is no the direct transition from libero to Stg”, concludes Truzzi.