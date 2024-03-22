The Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa) announced that elephant Annie is already at the San Juan de Aragón Wildlife Conservation Center in Mexico City, where she was transferred from the state of Jalisco.

Let us remember that Annie is an African elephant who lived for several years chained and in deplorable conditions, which is why on February 21, Profepa secured her from a property on the Lagos de Moreno highway, in Jalisco.

Although Profepa did not give many details about Annie’s arrival today, Thursday, March 21, to her new home, sources close to the agency indicate that the elephant will be quarantined at the San Juan de Aragón Zoo as part of its care measures. .

It should be noted that the choice to move Annie to said zoo has caused concern among activists and the population in general, because the Ely elephants live in the facilities of the San Juan de Aragón Zoo, who is known as the “most “sad of the world” (because social media users reported that she is in a small and isolated environment) and Gipsy who was also recently transferred so that they could live together and improve their living conditions.

It should be remembered that since Annie was insured by Profepa, both the León and Guadalajara zoos offered from the beginning all logistical and medical support for Annie’s protection, however, San Juan de Aragón was chosen over the zoos mentioned above, which have internationally certified facilities.

Finally, through a statement, the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City (Sedema) assured that the San Juan de Aragón Zoo has an outdoor space of more than 6,900 m² of surface for the three to coexist. African elephants, additional to their homes at night, as well as the necessary facilities for specialized management and to be able to provide them with the necessary veterinary medical care.

