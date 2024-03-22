The president advisor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Guadalupe Taddei reported that the Government of Mexico has received from 83 candidates for a popularly elected position, the request for protection measures against the climate of insecurity that the country is going through.

In a press conference, after a meeting of the General Council of the INE, Taddei specified that of this total, 74 candidates, including four candidates for governor, already have protection from the authorities.

While the remaining nine applications remain in the validation process; although he clarified that all requests for security protocols will be approved.

“Yesterday we received nine applications, 74 should already be there, nine of which are the ones we received,” he said.

The president of the Institute organizing the elections in the country explained that the applications take 48 hours to be approved, as well as that the security measures are different for each candidate who requests them.

“What can give you security in one location cannot give security to another in their own location. There are those who only have the permanent contact of someone who is monitoring you in your candidate activities enough,” he indicated.

To have protection, candidates must request it from the National Electoral Institute (INE), which forwards the request to the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the Army and the National Guard, as Rodríguez detailed.

If the risk level is high, the candidate receives an escort of 10 people with four vehicles, if it is medium it is eight officers in three vehicles, and if it is low it is two agents and a car, the official said.

Taddei also anticipated that he will meet next week with local electoral organizations to define the areas where greater attention is required.

Previously, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported that the three presidential candidates: the ruling party Claudia Sheinbuam, and the opponents Jorge Álvarez and Xóchitl Gálvez had also requested federal protection.

Last Tuesday, Gálvez pointed out that there are 44 homicides of candidates, politicians, officials and their families in the current electoral process, the largest in the history of Mexico, with more than 20,700 public positions at stake.

Without there being an official record, data from the organization Data Cívica points to the murder of at least 10 candidates or aspirants in the first two months of 2024, while, in February alone, there were 36 homicides of political violence when public officials are also considered. . and relatives of politicians.

In contrast, the consulting firm Data Int documented the murder of 20 people who aspired to a popularly elected position so far this electoral year, in which a total of 76 people “potentially linked to the process” have been killed.

