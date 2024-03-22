You always see him looking for promising opportunities whenever space opens up at the back for Scotland. Georginio Wijnaldum knows this very well with his experience. Especially when Dutch striker Memphis Depay drops slightly into midfield and receives the ball. This is the signal for Wijnaldum to run “through” his mate into the depths.

As they often did in the Dutch team a few years ago, and often with success. In the first term of national team coach Ronald Koeman (2018-2020), the Wijnaldum-Depay tandem scored thirty of the 43 goals. They were called the “royal couple.”

What happened then? Wijnaldum, now 33, moved to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this season, away from top-flight European football. This is after he suffered a broken tibia in 2022. The player is undoubtedly in decline. He was not called up three times in a row last autumn, so his role appears to have been played out ahead of the European Championships in Germany next summer.

But Koeman, loyal to Wijnaldum because of his good first period, wanted to test him at the European Championships. He believes he can still use his dynamism and running ability. “He’s still a player who I think can play box-to-box very well,” he told NOS on Friday ahead of the practice match against Scotland. “As the first person since Memphis, he should get to sixteen. To make sure someone else can do it, you need to draft them.”

Non-European club

So he will do it, Wijnaldum can start. Twenty minutes before kick-off, a discussion takes place between Wijnaldum and Depay, the pair that Koeman has restored. Along with captain Virgil van Dijk, Wijnaldum leads the warm-up with short sprints. He is the fifth Dutch international in history to play for a non-European club, and the first to play for Saudi Arabia.

His now former Al Ettifaq team-mate Jordan Henderson was booed by the home team during England’s international match at Wembley last October. This is because of his controversial move to Saudi Arabia. Wijnaldum doesn’t notice this when the line-up is announced: his name is shouted by the crowd as cheerfully as the names of the other main players.

He immediately has a good interception, ten seconds later. Although Koeman will be especially happy with the nineteenth minute. Wijnaldum breaks deep in combination with Depay, creating a promising situation. And immediately after that again when he appeared dangerously in front of goal after a cross from striker Cody Gakpo.

Just before the break, he plays a sensitive pass to the deep Depay, who almost creates a great chance. It’s easy to see that the chemistry between them is still there – it’s been a long time since they distinguished themselves together in the Dutch national team.

They still don’t do this. Before this, the game of the Dutch team for a long time was very boring, without inspiration, and Scotland was much more dangerous in phases.

At times you can notice Wijnaldum’s lack of pure explosiveness. And lack of dueling power, like three minutes later. In an aerial duel near the halfway line, he is in a good position to intercept the ball, but does not take any action because something is holding him back. No chance of interception: Scotland have the ball.

Heading in the corner

These are Wijnaldum’s snippets from his peak days, this Friday night against Scotland, on paper one of the weaker participants in next summer’s European Championship. But he still has a sense of timely achievement of the goal, choosing the right moment.

This can be clearly seen from his goal in the middle of the second half. Cross to the left from Gakpo, good running action from Wijnaldum heading straight into the corner as he simply crawls in front of his direct opponent John Souttar. 2:0 in favor of the Dutch team, which already took the lead in the first half thanks to a long-range strike from Tijani Reynders.

Deep in the second half, Wijnaldum also finds depth well, although it doesn’t lead to the moment. Soon after, he leaves the field to applause as he is substituted. Koeman’s hand. He showed that he could still be important. Although the question is what importance should be attached to this; There was little Scottish resistance.

The Netherlands secured a flattering 4-0 victory thanks to goals from substitutes Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen. Wijnaldum is already sitting on the sofa, having recovered from his return.

