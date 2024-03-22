Home Entertainment

Here are the details on the construction of the Dragon Ball theme park, announced a few weeks after the death of Akira Toriyama.

A Dragon Ball theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made via the franchise’s official website. The park will see the collaboration between Sueisha and Quiddiya Investment Company.

The official website announced that:

Qiddiya Investment Company announced the construction of the first and only Dragon Ball theme park, which will be part of a grand vision. In the park, visitors will be able to join Goku and his friends as they enjoy the world of Dragon Ball, from the first anime to Dragon Ball Super.

According to reports, the park will consist of seven different areas across 500,000 square meters, including areas such as Planet Beerus, Kame House, Capsule Corporation and more. The theme park will offer five rides and more than 30 attractions.

Another highlight of the park will be the 70 meter tall Shenron replica, placed inside the roller coaster. The property will also have Dragon Ball themed hotels.

The news comes in the same month that Akira Toriyama’s death was announced. The father of Dragon Ball has received tributes from all over the world in recent weeks, and this initiative testifies to the greatness of his legacy.

