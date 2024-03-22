Dozens of people were killed and wounded in a shooting at a music complex near the Russian capital Moscow on Friday, Russian state media reported. The exact number of victims is not yet known, but the Kremlin says at least forty people were killed. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in combat uniform opened fire.

It was also reported that two strong explosions were heard and a strong fire broke out in the building. There are also now reports that (part of) the roof of the building is about to collapse. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, people are still in the building and some have fled to the roof and are trapped there.

The shooting took place at Crocus City Hall, a huge multiplex music complex west of Moscow, at a concert by Russian rock band Picnic. The hall where the concert will take place seats about six thousand people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin speaks of a “huge tragedy” and expressed condolences to the victims and relatives. He canceled all major public events this weekend, including concerts and sporting events. Events have also been canceled in other Russian cities, including Kursk, St. Petersburg and Tver. Security measures at airports, train stations and subways have been tightened.

Emergency services deployed en masse

According to the governor of the Moscow region, at least seventy ambulances rushed to the scene of the shooting, and police and other security forces also responded en masse. A helicopter is trying to put out a fire in a building.

The images, which the NRC could not immediately verify, showed people fleeing the music building in panic as shots rang out and several people lay motionless in pools of blood.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in its initial response stated that the whole world should condemn this “monstrous crime.”

Attack Warning

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in Moscow warned American citizens to stay away from large events such as concerts as an attack could be imminent. Members of the Afghan branch of IS were also arrested by Russian intelligence services in Russia. According to intelligence services, they were planning an attack. It is unclear whether these events have anything to do with Friday’s attack.

The White House expressed condolences and said there was no evidence that Ukraine was involved in the shooting. Russia immediately responded by asking what information the United States was basing its decision on. Ukraine, in turn, claims that these events are a “deliberate provocation” of Russian intelligence services, but has not provided any evidence that the Russian government was involved.

