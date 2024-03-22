doValue in exclusive negotiations for aggregation with Gardant

doValue has entered into exclusive negotiations for a potential aggregation with Gardant. The operation, as reported by Ansa, is part of the process of consolidation and redefinition of the sector of management of impaired loans, i.e. NPLs. In detail, doValue, Elliott Advisors and Tiber Investments, a company linked to funds managed by Elliott, have entered into a non-binding agreement that identifies the key terms for a potential aggregation with Gardant on the basis of which negotiations will proceed from today on an exclusive basis, with the aim to finalize a binding agreement for the potential transaction with Gardant.

DoValue, at the same time, launched the plan to 2026 in which it aims to achieve gross revenues in the range of 480-490 million euros, of which 35-40% are non-NPLs but also at least 8 billion euros of new assets managed at year. The pillars of the strategic lines also include a market share in Southern Europe of 15-20% in light of a ‘pipeline’ of identified opportunities of 42 billion euros overall in Greece, Italy and Spain.