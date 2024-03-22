The virtual candidate of the Republican Party for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump, has begun his electoral campaign for the next 2024 elections with a particular focus: attracting the vote of the Latin community in the country.

For this reason, through advertising spots on radio and television, Trump seeks to consolidate his support among Latinos, an electorate that has historically been diverse in its political preferences, as it has been known for its firm stance against immigration and its controversial proposals. such as the construction of a wall on the border with Mexico.

Through his social networks, Trump decided to launch a video aimed at the Latin population living in the United States, in which he uses a ‘salsa’ genre song in the background, accompanied by several images where several Latin families are living together and some They support the candidate, in addition to appearing dancing during the clip.

“Oh, oh, oh, for God’s sake, I’m going to vote for Donald Trump, for Donald Trump…

The good life, by Trump,

The economy, for Trump,

Do it for your families, Latinos for Donald Trump!” says the lyrics of the song.

This advertising spot was used by Trump himself in the 2020 elections, so he decided to use it again for this 2024 campaign.

Approximately 35 million Latino voters are expected to participate in the United States presidential election scheduled for November 5 of this year.

