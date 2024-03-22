loading…

DNA tests reveal the trend of incest is at a disturbing level in the United States. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The DNA (Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid) test is generally used to determine ancestry. But in the United States (US), this test shows a disturbing trend, where incest is much more common in the country than many people think.

Incest is the practice of having sex between blood relatives or close relatives.

Widespread genetic testing has uncovered numerous cases of children born to close biological relatives, giving unprecedented reports of incest in American society.

A study published in a psychiatry textbook in 1975 put the number of children born from incest at one in a million.

However, recent research shows the number has reached one in 7,000.

CNN spoke with Victoria Hill, who discovered the disturbing truth through DNA testing.

The 39-year-old woman started discussing her family tree with her ex-boyfriend at their high school reunion after he took a DNA test.

Both of them were surprised to find out that their family structure was similar, so the man decided to take the same test.

Hill then received a text message that confirmed her worst fears—he was her ex-boyfriend’s brother, and his father was not her biological father.