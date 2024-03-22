loading…

Deputy Speaker of the Russian Parliament Pyotr Tolstoy claims that the Kremlin is considering the possibility of launching a nuclear attack on the French capital, Paris. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Deputy Speaker of the Russian Parliament Pyotr Tolstoy claims that the Kremlin is considering the possibility of launching a nuclear attack on the French capital, Paris.

“We are calculating,” Tolstoy, known as a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, told BFM TV.

The politician, who previously worked for French news agencies as a Russia correspondent, later claimed that nuclear warheads fired from Russia could reach the French capital. “Approximately two minutes,” he said, as reported on Friday (22/3/2024).

Russia’s priority, Tolstoy said, is ensuring its security, a need he said was driven by NATO countries, including France, which are considering placing missiles around Russia’s borders.

This is not the first threat of nuclear war issued by one of Putin’s allies, not only since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, but even since early 2024.

Last week, Putin himself reiterated that Russia is ready for nuclear confrontation if one of the red lines in the nuclear doctrine adopted by the country in 2010 is violated.

According to Russia’s state security doctrine, threats to the state’s existence, sovereignty or independence could trigger a devastating reaction from the Kremlin.

Tolstoy lashed out at France in his interview just days after French President Emmanuel Macron refused once again to rule out the option of sending ground troops to Ukraine, adding that his country was preparing for “all scenarios”.

He told Le Parisien: “Perhaps someday — I don’t want it, I won’t take the initiative — there will be a need for operations on the ground, whatever they may be, against the Russian forces.”

Tolstoy further promised that Russian troops would kill all French soldiers deployed to the Ukrainian battlefield.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that sending NATO troops against Russian troops would trigger a reaction from Moscow.

(but)