Meetings towards the exit from Benetton? More divorces in fashion. Rumor

Divorce coming between Andrea Incontri and Benetton? According to Fashion Magazine, it seems that the collaboration between the designer and the fashion brand is coming to an end. According to the magazine Incontri, who has held the role of creative director of the Venetian group since 2022, he has already left the company. Benetton, contacted by Pambianconews, preferred to refrain from making comments on the matter.

If the rumors prove to be true, the spring/summer 2024 collection, currently available on the market, would therefore be the last to have been created by the designer for the clothing and accessories company led by Massimo Renon. The announcement of a separation could surprise Incontri’s many followers, who shared previews of the collection on Instagram, where it boasts almost 180,000 followers. The first signs of a possible rupture were noticed in February’s Milan Fashion Week calendar, when the Benetton show, which became an event under the creative guidance of Incontri, was absent.

It is said that for the next women’s, men’s and children’s collections, an internal team will be working, waiting for the management to decide whether to appoint a successor for Incontri or opt for a creative team approach within the company. Meanwhile, the brand’s relaunch strategy continues, with revenues generated in 2022 exceeding one billion euros, recording an increase of 19% compared to the previous year.